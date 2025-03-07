Chivayo introduced girlfriend to Mnangagwa, sparking curiosity

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo recently made headlines after introducing his girlfriend, Lucy "Lulu" Muteke, to President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House, raising questions about the nature of his relationship with the Head of State.In a rare and highly publicized moment, Chivayo posted on social media Saturday, sharing details of the meeting and describing the reception they received as "nothing short of remarkable." The introduction of a significant other to the country's leader, especially under such informal circumstances, caught the attention of many.Chivayo, who is known for his high-profile lifestyle and philanthropic endeavors, wrote: "Yesterday on my way to church, I had the GREATEST pleasure and distinct honour of introducing my soon-to-be wife to HIS EXCELLENCY, the President."He went on to express the significance of the occasion, highlighting the royal lineage of Muteke, who hails from the "esteemed SHUMBA clan." Chivayo jokingly referred to himself as a "MUKWASHA" (son-in-law) to the President, reflecting the lighthearted nature of the interaction. He described President Mnangagwa's warm welcome, which included a humorous comment about the union."The highlight of it all is that my WIFE hails from the esteemed SHUMBA clan, saka ndatove MUKWASHA to the President himself, being a SHUMBA MURAMBWI… Hanzi 'Iwe mfana une chokwadi kuda kuroora mwana wangu?' Ndikati ndingadii nhai Your Excellency KANA NDANYURA!!!" Chivayo shared, adding that President Mnangagwa invited Muteke to sit beside him, while Chivayo stood to the side in a humorous display of respect.The businessman also expressed gratitude for the wisdom shared by Mnangagwa on the principles of love, respect, mutual compassion, and commitment within marriage. Chivayo emphasized that the encounter had left a lasting impression on him and his partner.While this personal moment raised eyebrows, it comes amid Chivayo's recent public appearances and contributions to various charitable causes. President Mnangagwa, during a meeting with editors at State House, praised Chivayo as a philanthropist who uses his own resources to support charitable activities, dismissing any rumors linking the businessman's donations to political motives.Responding to critics who have suggested that Chivayo acts as a "frontman" for political agendas, Mnangagwa firmly denied these claims. He urged those questioning the source of Chivayo's funds to investigate if they had concerns, reinforcing the idea that Chivayo's contributions are not state-funded.As Chivayo continues to make headlines for his social media posts, business ventures, and philanthropic activities, his relationship with President Mnangagwa remains a topic of public curiosity. The event at State House has only intensified speculation about the nature of their connection and what future interactions may unfold.