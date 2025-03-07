Latest News Editor's Choice


'Revolution identifies Zim leaders, not ordinary people,' ZLWVA

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole
6 hrs ago
The Zimbabwe Liberation War Victims Association has called for peace and unity in ZANU-PF and country at large while announcing that it is high time that this has been the historical norm, a revolution presided by genuine or loyal stewards should determine leadership candidate(s) within considerable time frames not ordinary people.

In a statement released this Friday, the Zimbabwe Liberation War Victims Association spokesperson, comrade Colins Kasiya urged the citizens that in light of the ongoing challenges facing Zimbabwe, all members of the ruling party and citizens should remain loyal, genuine, selfless and united.

"Our organisation calls for a renewed commitment to peace and unity among all Zimbabweans. We urge our fellow citizens to condemn political hypocrisy and the pretenders among us - those whose loyalty to the revolutionary party, ZANU-PF, and its leadership is questionable," Kasiya said in a statement.

"As individuals who fought valiantly for our independence, we recognize that our path to freedom was marked by sacrifice and selflessness. We were born equally, and any disabilities we carry today are a testament to our unwavering dedication to the revolutionary cause that brought about the independence of our nation," Kasiya added.

"It is important to remember that it is not the people who choose the leaders of a revolution; rather, the revolution identifies the leaders needed at a pivotal moment in history," Kasiya said in a statement said.

"In this spirit, we must remain united, as we were during our struggle for liberation. Let us honour the essence of our leadership by embracing and appreciating their efforts to guide our nation towards a prosperous future. As we work together towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set for 2030, let us commit ourselves to the values of unity, love, togetherness, engagement, and conflict resolution," Kasiya said.

Meanwhile, the ZLWVA calls upon all Zimbabweans to avoid hurtful and provocative rhetoric.

"Whether we are gathered in celebration or engaged in dialogue, let us cherish the sacrifices of those who came before us, who fought and died for our freedom. It is essential that we do not forget the lessons of our history, both colonial and post-independence, as we chart a path towards a brighter, more inclusive future for all," Kasiya added.

"Together, let us strive for a Zimbabwe that reflects the principles of resilience, solidarity, and mutual respect. In remembering our past, we can build a peaceful future that honors the sacrifices of our liberation heroes," Kasiya added in a statement.

Source - Byo24News

