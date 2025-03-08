Driving schools deregistered over safety violations in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a bid to enhance road safety and curb reckless driving, the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) has deregistered five driving schools this year for various malpractices, including safety violations, inadequate vehicle maintenance, and failure to adhere to safety protocols during lessons.TSCZ, a government agency responsible for promoting road safety in Zimbabwe, has intensified its crackdown on illegally operating driving schools, which are believed to contribute to the rise in reckless driving on local roads.TSCZ media and corporate communications officer Mrs. Lucy Kuwandira-Mapfumo confirmed the deregistration of the driving schools, which were operating in Harare, Mutare, and Masvingo."In Zimbabwe, we have 700 registered driving schools, with Harare having the highest number at 170," she said. "So far, we have deregistered five driving schools, not only from Harare but also from Mutare and Masvingo."She emphasized that one of the agency's key functions is to register, regulate, and monitor driving schools to ensure compliance with legal and safety requirements."To achieve this, we conduct regular inspections and blitz operations to check for compliance," she added.The ongoing inspections aim to identify and penalize non-compliant schools, ensuring that learner drivers receive proper training. Schools that fail to meet the required standards risk deregistration, and their learners will be disqualified from taking the Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) test."This is done in a bid to promote road safety and to ensure that driving practices meet the highest standards right from the grassroots," Mrs. Kuwandira-Mapfumo said.Concerns have been raised over some driving schools accepting bribes to guarantee driver's licenses, a practice that has led to an increase in road accidents."This malpractice results in unqualified drivers on our roads who struggle to follow basic traffic regulations, endangering lives. We are working to eliminate such corruption in the sector."She further stated that driving schools found with a history of safety violations, such as poor vehicle maintenance or failure to follow safety protocols, risk deregistration."Driving schools must renew their licenses regularly and maintain the highest safety standards. Those that fail to comply, whether due to negligence or financial difficulties, face serious consequences," she said.Additionally, non-compliant schools will not be permitted to have their learners tested at the VID, as the council will notify the department of their status."We encourage all driving schools to take this matter seriously and to prioritize road safety in their operations."The crackdown on substandard driving schools is part of a broader strategy to improve road safety in Zimbabwe and reduce the number of unqualified drivers contributing to accidents on the country's roads.