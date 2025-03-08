Latest News Editor's Choice


Chiwenga in emotional return to former school

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago
Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga was overcome with nostalgia yesterday as he returned to his former school, Mount St Mary's, to attend the Thanksgiving Mass for recently ordained Roman Catholic priest, Father Cellestino Magwenzi.

The Vice President, an alumnus of the Catholic Church-run school, credited the institution for shaping his early political consciousness, which ultimately led him and his peers to join the liberation struggle in 1973. Among those who walked this path with him were the late Air Chief Marshal Perrance Shiri, Brigadier-General (Retd) Richard Huchu, and the late Ernest Mandizvidza. Their sacrifices, along with those of thousands of others, paved the way for Zimbabwe's independence.

Mount St Mary's rolled out the red carpet for both VP Chiwenga and Father Magwenzi, celebrating their respective contributions to the nation. The Vice President reflected on his time at the school, describing it as a crucial part of his formative years.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ordination ceremony, VP Chiwenga reminisced about his school days and the profound impact they had on his journey.

"It was great to be back here at Mount St Mary's, the school that made me who I am today," he said. "This is where I was baptised in 1956; it is here where I started my Sub A, not Grade One, and this is where I did my secondary education."

He also reflected on his decision to leave school to join the armed struggle.

"This is the school I left to go to the liberation war. It reminded me of my late comrades, such as Ernest Mandizvidza, who was captured in 1974, and the late Air Chief Marshal Shiri, who sat just behind me in class."

VP Chiwenga acknowledged the transformations that had taken place at the institution since his school days, expressing happiness at its continued growth.

Before the Thanksgiving Mass, the Vice President toured the school, which is currently undergoing significant renovations and expansion to align with modern educational standards. He praised the Roman Catholic Church for its continued role in complementing government efforts in education and other sectors.

The Vice President was accompanied by Mashonaland East Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Itayi Ndudzo, and other senior government officials.

Father Magwenzi expressed his gratitude to Mount St Mary's for shaping his journey, attributing his calling to the strong values instilled in him by the institution.

Mission superior Father Sheunesu Mugomba highlighted that the ongoing renovations aim to enhance the school's ability to provide quality education. He reiterated the Church's commitment to producing responsible citizens who will contribute meaningfully to national development.

VP Chiwenga's visit served as a powerful reminder of the school's rich history and its enduring influence on Zimbabwe's leaders and future generations.

Source - The Sunday Mail

