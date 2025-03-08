Sheriff of the High Court to launch e-auctions

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Sheriff of the High Court is set to introduce online auctions (e-auctions) to enhance efficiency and transparency in the disposal of goods attached by the courts. This move is part of the broader transition to a digital judicial system being rolled out by the authorities.The initiative, which falls under the Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS), aims to streamline the auctioning process by allowing the public to bid for seized assets through a secure online platform. This digital shift is expected to curb corruption and malpractice, which have often been associated with traditional auctions conducted by private auctioneers.As part of the implementation, a new Sheriff's office and warehouse are being established at the Harare Magistrates' Court. Once operational, the Judiciary will take full control of the auctioning process, eliminating intermediaries.In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Judicial Service Commission (JSC) secretary Mr. Walter Chikwanha highlighted the significance of the reform, emphasizing its role in digitizing and streamlining judicial operations."At the Harare Magistrates' Court, you may be aware that the Sheriff of the High Court is under the Integrated Electronic Case Management System," he said."It also includes this system, where the Sheriff will be carrying out what are called e-auctions."These are auctions that are done electronically, where goods that would have been attached by the Sheriff, ordinarily they would have been sold by auctioneers, but now they will be sold through online auctions by the Sheriff."He further explained that the new approach will introduce transparency in the sale of attached goods and eliminate irregularities associated with manual auctioning."A decision had been taken by the JSC that the entire processes of the Sheriff's office must be under the IECMS, and it includes the auctioning of goods," Mr. Chikwanha added.Meanwhile, the JSC is also making strides in rolling out the fourth phase of the IECMS at the magistrates' courts. Unlike superior courts, magistrates' courts handle a significantly higher volume of cases, requiring a phased implementation."The fourth phase of the IECMS involves the magistrates' courts and, as was indicated by the Chief Justice (Luke Malaba) when he delivered his address at the beginning of the legal year, because the magistrates' courts are so big and wide, unlike the superior courts, we are going to do it in an aggregated manner; and we are going to do it province by province."We have targeted Mashonaland Central and Matabeleland North as the first two provinces in which we are going to implement the IECMS."He noted that training for magistrates, clerks of court, interpreters, and other support staff is already underway to ensure a smooth transition. Additionally, the JSC is installing essential technology and upgrading internet infrastructure in courts to facilitate the transition.Mr. Chikwanha also revealed that the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) has begun training prosecutors, who will play a crucial role in the successful implementation of the IECMS at all court levels."Prosecutors are very key in the implementation of IECMS, whether in the High Court or the magistrates' court. So, we are going through that phase, which we hope will be completed in a month," he said.The introduction of e-auctions and digital court systems marks a significant milestone in Zimbabwe's judiciary, promising increased efficiency, accountability, and modernization in the administration of justice.