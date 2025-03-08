Nees finalising Zimbabwe Warriors Squad for FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers

News / National

by Staff reporter

Warriors coach Michael Nees is in the final stages of selecting his squad for Zimbabwe's upcoming FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Nigeria. The German tactician has been closely monitoring potential national team candidates, especially those based in the local league, before making his final decisions.Nees is expected to announce an enlarged squad on Wednesday for the crucial African Zone Group C qualifiers. Zimbabwe will first take on Benin at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa, on March 20, before facing Nigeria in Uyo five days later.The Warriors are currently at the bottom of Group C with two points, trailing group leaders Rwanda by five points after four matches. Nees, overseeing his first World Cup qualifying campaign with Zimbabwe, faces a challenging task to revive the team's fortunes.However, he has intentionally delayed naming his squad, prioritizing an assessment of player fitness, particularly those in the domestic league. The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League is only two weeks into the new season after a lengthy off-season break, raising concerns over match fitness.Over the past week, Nees attended three local league matches and plans to watch three more, including Sunday's clash between CAPS United and Scottland at Rufaro Stadium. His scouting efforts aim to ensure that locally based players meet the required physical and technical standards before selection."We have a diverse team," Nees stated. "There are three groups—overseas-based players, those playing in South Africa and Tanzania, and the local contingent."Assessing the fitness of homegrown talent has been particularly challenging. "The local season has just started, so we watched three games last week. This week, I'm also watching three games. But my worry remains whether these players are in the right shape," he explained.While the fitness of local players remains uncertain, foreign-based players are in the business end of their respective leagues, making injuries the primary concern. Among the players under close scrutiny is Scottland's Khama Billiat, who missed the season opener against Triangle but could feature against CAPS United.Other locally based players being considered include Godknows Murwira, Richard Hachiro, Brian Banda, Martin Mapisa, Walter Musona, and Emmanuel Jalai."For the overseas group, their leagues are in full swing, so it's easier to assess their performance. But for the local players, I can only judge them over two or three matches, which makes selection difficult," Nees admitted.One major concern is team captain Marvelous Nakamba, who remains a fitness doubt. While reports suggest he could be out for six weeks, Nees has insisted that the Warriors' medical team assess him before making a final determination on his availability.With just days before Zimbabwe's squad is revealed, Nees faces crucial selection decisions as the Warriors prepare for two critical encounters in their bid to revive their World Cup qualification hopes.