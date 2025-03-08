Latest News Editor's Choice


Dynamos goal drought continues

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
Herentals 0 - 0 Dynamos

Harare giants Dynamos continued to struggle in front of goal, extending their goalless streak to 180 minutes after playing out a 0-0 draw against Herentals at Rufaro Stadium yesterday. The result leaves DeMbare on two points from a possible six, having also drawn goalless against ZPC Kariba in their opening Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixture last weekend.

Last season, Dynamos managed only 29 goals in 34 matches, averaging a poor conversion rate of 0.85 goals per match, which saw them finish eighth on the final log standings. Their scoring woes appear to be persisting as they remain without a goal in the 2025 season.

Despite creating numerous chances, including hitting the bar twice in the first half, Dynamos failed to break the deadlock. Ghanaian striker Frank Agyemang led the attack, supported by Valentine Kadonzvo and Abel Gwatidzo on the wings, but the team's efforts yielded no goals.

Coach Lloyd Chigowe Remains Optimistic

Speaking after the match, Dynamos coach Lloyd Chigowe expressed optimism that his team would soon find their scoring form.

"We are building a team, and team building is a process," said Chigowe. "But I think, in terms of clear-cut chances, we got good opportunities. We created chances and retained the ball more than them. In my opinion, we were the better side, but unfortunately, we did not put the ball in the net."

Kadonzvo came closest in the second half with a half-volley that forced a fine save from Herentals goalkeeper Takudzwa Chikosi.

"We need to give these boys confidence and work a lot in front of goal. Obviously, there's a lot that is needed to improve the team. It's never going to happen in one day, but I think we are heading in the right direction," Chigowe added. "Hopefully, when we return next week, we will give it a good go. If this showing is anything to go by, we will come right going forward."

Dynamos will play host to TelOne at Rufaro next weekend in search of their first win of the season to appease their increasingly frustrated fans, some of whom voiced their displeasure at the technical bench yesterday.

Herentals Hold Firm

Meanwhile, Herentals remained on top of the log with four points after securing a win against TelOne last weekend. Club chairman and player Innocent Benza expressed satisfaction with his team's solid start to the campaign.

"We managed to keep a clean sheet and got a crucial point," said Benza. "We are happy because last season we started badly."

Ngezi Platinum Edge Greenfuel

At Baobab Stadium in Ngezi, defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars registered their first win of the season with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Greenfuel.

Malvin Gaki's 16th-minute header from an Ashwin Murengesi corner kick proved to be the difference, earning Ngezi Platinum their first three points after both sides had drawn their opening matches last weekend.

The match started at a slow pace, with neither side showing much attacking intent early on. However, Gaki's early goal gave Ngezi a crucial edge, and they managed to hold on for a valuable victory.

With the season still in its early stages, both Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars will be looking to build momentum in their upcoming fixtures as they chase their respective ambitions in the league.

Source - The Sunday Mail
