Bulawayo tops national crime rate

Bulawayo has been named the city with the highest crime rate in Zimbabwe, standing at 2,506.1 crimes per 100,000 people, nearly double the national average of 1,356.6 per 100,000.The latest statistics from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) reveal that between July and September last year, Bulawayo recorded the highest crime rate in the country, surpassing other provinces such as Harare, Matabeleland South, Midlands, Mashonaland Central, and Masvingo, which also had crime rates above the national average.The city is still reeling from recent violent incidents, including the fatal shooting of Zimbabwe Republic Police Detective Constable Cassandra Hove by armed assailants last Thursday in Pumula South, Habbek area. Det Const Hove was part of the elite female-only Team Lozikeyi Unit. Her murder follows what is believed to be the biggest heist in Zimbabwe's history, where an armed gang stole over US$4 million from the Ecobank Parkade Centre Branch in Bulawayo's Central Business District last year.The latest ZimStat report indicates that crime in Zimbabwe increased by 4.6 percent between July and September 2023, with reported cases rising from 196,796 in the previous quarter to 205,925. The most common crimes were offences against public safety and state security, with 84,001 cases recorded.Crimes involving harm or attempted harm to victims accounted for 40,078 cases, while property-related crimes, including theft, totaled 48,566 cases.In response to the rising crime rates, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reaffirmed its commitment to combating violent crimes, particularly armed robberies."The ZRP reiterates that there is no going back in the fight against armed robberies and other violent crimes in the country," said national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi.Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies to ensure public safety. As crime rates continue to rise, there is growing pressure on the government and security forces to implement more effective measures to curb criminal activities across the country.