Detective Constable Hove mourned after tragic shooting

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Officer Commanding Bulawayo Province, Commissioner Jasper Chizemo, and colleagues of the late Detective Constable Cassandra Hove (37) have described her as a courageous and dedicated officer whose service was instrumental in the success of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Homicide Unit's all-female Lozikeyi crack team.Det Const Hove tragically lost her life on Thursday night in Pumula South during a police raid in the Habbek area. She succumbed to gunshot wounds at a local private clinic, sending shockwaves across Zimbabwe's crime-fighting ranks.Speaking to Sunday News yesterday, Comm Chizemo expressed deep sorrow over the loss of a committed police officer. He reaffirmed that the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) would leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of her killers."We are very saddened by her loss, particularly losing a colleague in the line of duty. The ZRP has lost a hardworking police officer, a female officer who died pursuing robbers involved in multiple robbery cases in the province. We remain determined to bring all those responsible for her death to justice," said Comm Chizemo.Det Const Hove was part of a specialized unit tracking down a gang of robbers who had been targeting service stations in Bulawayo. Her untimely death cast a somber shadow over Pumula South, leaving both law enforcement and the local community in shock.For her colleagues, her passing is a major blow, as she was a well-respected and talented officer. A fellow detective, speaking on condition of anonymity, described her as a highly capable officer whose skills had earned her a recommendation to the CID."CID is a highly specialized unit that handles high-profile cases such as murder and armed robbery. Officers must pass rigorous tests and demonstrate exceptional performance before they are selected. Detective Constable Hove was one of the few who met these demanding standards," the detective said.Fearlessness and bravery were among the qualities that made Det Const Hove a valuable asset to the force."She was one of the officers who stood out for her exceptional work at her previous station, particularly her bravery. She had recently been deployed to the CID Homicide squad, where she became a founding member of the Lozikeyi team," the source added.Beyond her policing duties, Det Const Hove was known for her intellectual ambition and dedication to personal growth. A colleague revealed that she had recently obtained a degree in forensic accounting from a local institution and always encouraged her peers to further their studies."She was always pushing us to continue learning. She led by example, having just completed her studies. She was soft-spoken but tough when it came to her work. The role she played required immense courage, and she embraced it fully," the source said.Det Const Hove's passing has resonated deeply across Zimbabwe, with an outpouring of grief on social media. Many Zimbabweans have expressed sorrow, sharing tributes and memories of her life.A particularly touching TikTok video of Det Const Hove and her four children enjoying a meal at a fast-food outlet has gone viral. The clip, set to John Chibadura Junior's song Vana Vangu Junior, has moved many to tears. The song's lyrics, which plead for a long life to witness one's children grow, have struck an emotional chord.As Zimbabwe mourns one of its most dedicated officers, the ZRP remains committed to ensuring justice for Det Const Hove and continuing her mission to combat crime in the country.