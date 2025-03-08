Latest News Editor's Choice


BCC struggles with water bursts

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) is facing significant challenges in addressing water bursts and leaks across the city, largely attributed to a severe shortage of resources. As a result, many residents are experiencing prolonged water disruptions as infrastructure issues remain unresolved for extended periods.

In an exclusive response to questions from Sunday News, BCC Corporate Communications Manager, Mrs. Nesisa Mpofu, explained that under normal circumstances, the council would respond to and repair water bursts within 24 hours. However, due to a scarcity of materials, the city has been unable to address these issues promptly as the necessary materials are not always readily available.

"The shortage of materials is caused by a combination of factors," Mrs. Mpofu said. "The City of Bulawayo has reported considerable delays in obtaining the required materials and spare parts for repairing water infrastructure. These delays have resulted in a backlog of unresolved problems, leaving the water supply system vulnerable to further failures."

The city's procurement issues are compounded by its inability to raise sufficient foreign currency needed to purchase essential repair materials and spare parts. With most suppliers requiring upfront payment in hard cash, the council's efforts to secure the necessary resources have been significantly delayed.

This shortage of materials has also contributed to prolonged water shedding in various areas. Affected locations include the Central Business District, areas near Chronicle, Parkade Centre, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, Riverside, Sunninghill, Matsheumhlophe, Ascot Mews, Ascot Towers, Angesley Road in Queens Park East, Bluebird Road, and Stornway Road in Burnside, among others.

In addition to the material shortages, the city's aging water infrastructure has further exacerbated the situation. According to the City's 2012 Water and Wastewater Masterplan, approximately 50% of the water pipes had reached the end of their useful life and were due for replacement. However, the council is struggling to raise the necessary US$193 million required to refurbish and maintain the aging infrastructure.

"The City is currently faced with a surge in water bursts and leaks due to factors such as aging infrastructure and pressure challenges," Mrs. Mpofu added. "We are committed to addressing these issues as best as we can, despite the resource constraints."

To mitigate the ongoing disruptions, the council is making provisions to procure materials urgently to restore water supplies. Work is underway in areas where materials are available, and supplies are gradually being restored.

When asked whether residents with the financial means could assist by purchasing their own materials to expedite repairs, Mrs. Mpofu confirmed that while this option is possible, the local authority does not have a reimbursement policy in place. However, the council is open to donations and assistance from the community. In cases where residents wish to be reimbursed for their contributions, they must submit a formal request to the council, which will be considered for approval.

"The City of Bulawayo is open to donations and assistance from the community, but there is no standing policy on reimbursements," she clarified. "If residents wish to be reimbursed for their materials, they are requested to put in a formal request. These requests will be presented to council for consideration before any approval is granted."

The ongoing challenges highlight the urgent need for increased investment in the city's water infrastructure to ensure reliable water services for all residents. While the council continues to explore ways to address the issue, residents are left to contend with the difficulties posed by prolonged water disruptions.

Source - The Sunday Mail
More on: #BCC, #Water, #Bursts

