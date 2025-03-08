Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo seeks to tap into diaspora market for economic growth

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo councillors are advocating for the creation of an inter-departmental team to market the city to potential investors in the diaspora. The move comes as the city prepares to host its inaugural Bulawayo Economic Development Conference, aiming to drive economic transformation and foster sustainable growth.

During a full council meeting last Wednesday, the city's Deputy Mayor, Councillor Edwin Ndlovu, highlighted the untapped potential of Zimbabweans living abroad, many of whom have expressed interest in assisting with the city's development. He noted that while there are many potential partners, there is no structured platform to engage the diaspora and attract investment.

"My plea to the city is that we accelerate marketing the city, not just locally, but also in the diaspora. There are many Zimbabweans living outside the country who are eager to assist by adopting our roads, street lighting, and buildings to ensure proper maintenance," said Clr Ndlovu.

He proposed the formation of an inter-departmental committee tasked with reaching out to the diaspora and creating a platform for engagement. "There are many people interested in helping, but there is no platform in place for them," he added.

Bulawayo, as one of Zimbabwe's major industrial and commercial hubs, holds significant potential to contribute to national economic growth, job creation, and improved quality of life for residents. In a bid to strengthen this role, the city will host the Bulawayo Economic Development Conference from 9 to 11 April.

The conference is expected to serve as a critical platform for stakeholders to discuss innovative solutions, share best practices, and form partnerships aimed at fostering inclusive and sustainable economic development in the city. Participants from the government, business sector, academia, economic think tanks, and civil society will be involved in shaping strategies for Bulawayo's growth.

"The conference aims to promote sustainable industrialization, focusing on environmentally friendly practices and transitioning to circular economy models. It will also address the development of smart, resilient infrastructure adaptable to climate change, alongside investment strategies for sustainable infrastructure," said a city spokesperson.

As part of its broader economic development agenda, the city has identified several key areas for discussion during the conference, including sustainable industrial practices, climate-resilient infrastructure, and strategies for improving resource efficiency.

However, despite the city's forward-thinking initiatives, councillors have voiced concerns about the slow pace of response from the local authority's management. Mayor David Coltart expressed frustration over the casual handling of communication, particularly regarding expressions of interest from potential investors.

Clr Coltart, who has a strong working relationship with the city's management, expressed his concern during the council meeting, noting that management's delays in responding to queries were hindering progress. "We are in 2025, not 1980. Emails are the primary means of communication in the modern world and must be treated with the same urgency as written mail," he emphasized.

He cited an example where it took two years for the council to respond to a proposal for the establishment of a medical facility. "We had a resident from Ward 8 approach management in 2023 about establishing a medical center. To date, he has not received a formal response, which is unacceptable. If we are to be a smart, transformative city, this culture must change," Clr Coltart said.

Ward 18 Councillor, Felix Takunda Madzana, echoed the Mayor's sentiments, revealing that many residents have expressed frustration with the slow response times when approaching management with partnership proposals. "If individuals want to assist the local authority, the process should not be so difficult. We've had many residents give up after receiving no response for extended periods," said Clr Madzana.

The councillors' call for more efficient management practices underscores the need for the local authority to improve its responsiveness and foster a more business-friendly environment, ensuring that potential investors and stakeholders feel valued and engaged.

As Bulawayo prepares for the upcoming economic conference, the pressure is on for the city to not only strengthen its infrastructure and investment strategies but also to streamline internal processes and communications to ensure a more attractive environment for both local and international partners.

Source - The Sunday Mail
More on: #BCC, #Water, #Bursts

Comments


Must Read

Tagwirei becomes first black recipient of Global Award of Excellence

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

3 Zimbabweans in court for kidnapping Cape Town man

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

'ED2030 is dead and buried,' said Charamba. Nonsense! Not before Mnangagwa is himself certified dead and buried

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa successfully thwarted a premature revolution! We waited for a Geza signal that would never come!

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

Unprofessional Scottland FC fined in debut match

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

Chinese boss guns down gold miner in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 752 Views

The tragedy of 'Zimba the Arsonist' who torched King Mzilikazi's gravesite

9 hrs ago | 490 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu failed to pay membership subscriptions

9 hrs ago | 636 Views

Siblings arrested for staging fake armed robbery

9 hrs ago | 397 Views

Speeding BMW driver kills 6-year-old in road accident

9 hrs ago | 368 Views

Zimbabwe targets Asian travel groups to boost off-peak season

9 hrs ago | 88 Views

'Chamisa was not involved in Gushungo Dairies transport scheme'

10 hrs ago | 536 Views

Assassinations, rituals, and power struggles within ZANU PF

10 hrs ago | 2273 Views

Warren Hills housing development abusing prison labour

10 hrs ago | 136 Views

ZBC faces backlash for airing Wicknell Chivayo's lobola ceremony

10 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Zimbabwe-born Darrien Landsberg eyes 'bigger goals'

10 hrs ago | 102 Views

Marshal Munetsi scores historic goal for Wolves

10 hrs ago | 412 Views

Top cop accused of extorting business community

11 hrs ago | 106 Views

Bulawayo police detective killed by friendly fire?

11 hrs ago | 640 Views

Mnangagwa succession: Zanu-PF purge opens can of worms

11 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zanu-PF celebrates Trump funding freeze

11 hrs ago | 206 Views

Minister optimistic on Gwayi-Shangani Dam deadline

11 hrs ago | 81 Views

Alarm over major city dam's low water inflows

11 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe man jailed 15 years for sodomy

11 hrs ago | 77 Views

Man stabs neighbour over snooker

11 hrs ago | 34 Views

Police block CCC MP from holding feedback meeting

11 hrs ago | 45 Views

Nurse aides fume over govt discrimination

11 hrs ago | 39 Views

ZRP duped in US$850,000 sleeping bags deal

11 hrs ago | 53 Views

Bulawayo dams remain critically low since Independence

11 hrs ago | 22 Views

Bulawayo hotels, lodges already fully booked ahead of ZITF 2025

11 hrs ago | 52 Views

BCC struggles with water bursts

11 hrs ago | 30 Views

Detective Constable Hove mourned after tragic shooting

11 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bulawayo tops national crime rate

11 hrs ago | 35 Views

Dynamos goal drought continues

11 hrs ago | 22 Views

Nees finalising Zimbabwe Warriors Squad for FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers

11 hrs ago | 61 Views

Sheriff of the High Court to launch e-auctions

11 hrs ago | 15 Views

Ex-Harare Mayor avoided Town House meals over poisoning fears

11 hrs ago | 32 Views

Chiwenga in emotional return to former school

11 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe govt rolls out POS machines to formalise informal businesses

11 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe welcomes US investment in coal production

11 hrs ago | 129 Views

Driving schools deregistered over safety violations in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 111 Views

Tongogara's overt hostility toward Herbert Chitepo

08 Mar 2025 at 18:22hrs | 1141 Views

'Revolution identifies Zim leaders, not ordinary people,' ZLWVA

08 Mar 2025 at 17:40hrs | 887 Views

Chivayo introduced girlfriend to Mnangagwa, sparking curiosity

08 Mar 2025 at 17:02hrs | 3115 Views

MP compares Zimbabwe's proposed radio licence fee to HIV infection

08 Mar 2025 at 17:01hrs | 745 Views

Mhona says Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road to be expanded, gives no timelines

08 Mar 2025 at 17:00hrs | 545 Views

Man assaults neighbour over donkey cart

08 Mar 2025 at 16:11hrs | 304 Views

Minister Mhona reminded of Victoria Falls-Beitbridge road bad state

08 Mar 2025 at 16:09hrs | 358 Views

Emmerson Mnangagwa and the 26 criminals around him

08 Mar 2025 at 15:51hrs | 1246 Views