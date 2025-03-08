Bulawayo seeks to tap into diaspora market for economic growth

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo councillors are advocating for the creation of an inter-departmental team to market the city to potential investors in the diaspora. The move comes as the city prepares to host its inaugural Bulawayo Economic Development Conference, aiming to drive economic transformation and foster sustainable growth.During a full council meeting last Wednesday, the city's Deputy Mayor, Councillor Edwin Ndlovu, highlighted the untapped potential of Zimbabweans living abroad, many of whom have expressed interest in assisting with the city's development. He noted that while there are many potential partners, there is no structured platform to engage the diaspora and attract investment."My plea to the city is that we accelerate marketing the city, not just locally, but also in the diaspora. There are many Zimbabweans living outside the country who are eager to assist by adopting our roads, street lighting, and buildings to ensure proper maintenance," said Clr Ndlovu.He proposed the formation of an inter-departmental committee tasked with reaching out to the diaspora and creating a platform for engagement. "There are many people interested in helping, but there is no platform in place for them," he added.Bulawayo, as one of Zimbabwe's major industrial and commercial hubs, holds significant potential to contribute to national economic growth, job creation, and improved quality of life for residents. In a bid to strengthen this role, the city will host the Bulawayo Economic Development Conference from 9 to 11 April.The conference is expected to serve as a critical platform for stakeholders to discuss innovative solutions, share best practices, and form partnerships aimed at fostering inclusive and sustainable economic development in the city. Participants from the government, business sector, academia, economic think tanks, and civil society will be involved in shaping strategies for Bulawayo's growth."The conference aims to promote sustainable industrialization, focusing on environmentally friendly practices and transitioning to circular economy models. It will also address the development of smart, resilient infrastructure adaptable to climate change, alongside investment strategies for sustainable infrastructure," said a city spokesperson.As part of its broader economic development agenda, the city has identified several key areas for discussion during the conference, including sustainable industrial practices, climate-resilient infrastructure, and strategies for improving resource efficiency.However, despite the city's forward-thinking initiatives, councillors have voiced concerns about the slow pace of response from the local authority's management. Mayor David Coltart expressed frustration over the casual handling of communication, particularly regarding expressions of interest from potential investors.Clr Coltart, who has a strong working relationship with the city's management, expressed his concern during the council meeting, noting that management's delays in responding to queries were hindering progress. "We are in 2025, not 1980. Emails are the primary means of communication in the modern world and must be treated with the same urgency as written mail," he emphasized.He cited an example where it took two years for the council to respond to a proposal for the establishment of a medical facility. "We had a resident from Ward 8 approach management in 2023 about establishing a medical center. To date, he has not received a formal response, which is unacceptable. If we are to be a smart, transformative city, this culture must change," Clr Coltart said.Ward 18 Councillor, Felix Takunda Madzana, echoed the Mayor's sentiments, revealing that many residents have expressed frustration with the slow response times when approaching management with partnership proposals. "If individuals want to assist the local authority, the process should not be so difficult. We've had many residents give up after receiving no response for extended periods," said Clr Madzana.The councillors' call for more efficient management practices underscores the need for the local authority to improve its responsiveness and foster a more business-friendly environment, ensuring that potential investors and stakeholders feel valued and engaged.As Bulawayo prepares for the upcoming economic conference, the pressure is on for the city to not only strengthen its infrastructure and investment strategies but also to streamline internal processes and communications to ensure a more attractive environment for both local and international partners.