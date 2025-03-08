Bulawayo hotels, lodges already fully booked ahead of ZITF 2025

News / National

by Staff reporter

The 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) is fast approaching, and major hotels and lodges in Bulawayo are already fully booked as preparations for the highly anticipated event are well underway. Set to take place from April 21 to 26, 2025, at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC), the trade showcase will be held under the theme "Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape."This year's event will see an extension in its duration from five to six days to allow for more business and networking opportunities among exhibitors, stakeholders, and visitors. ZITF 2025 will also commemorate the trade fair's Blue Sapphire anniversary, celebrating decades of promoting innovation and fostering regional business growth.In an interview with the Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ) Bulawayo Chapter Hotels representative, Mr Fungai Mutseyekwa, it was revealed that demand for accommodation during ZITF is extremely high, with many hotels and lodges already at full capacity. "Most hotels and lodges are technically full for ZITF. In certain instances, the demand for space is exceeding the available inventory. Those who choose to secure accommodation closer to the event dates might end up having to consider homestays or other alternatives," said Mr Mutseyekwa.The general manager of Sterling Group of Hotels Matabeleland further highlighted the importance of ZITF in boosting the tourism sector. "ZITF plays a key role in boosting the province's economy as well as the tourism sector. From a HAZ perspective, we are placing a strong emphasis on maintaining high standards of service and safety. Our members are being encouraged to implement best practices in health and safety protocols to ensure the well-being of guests and staff alike," he said.Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe (TBCZ) vice-president, Mr Farai Chimba, echoed this sentiment, noting that ZITF plays a vital role in the intersection of tourism and other sectors of the economy. "ZITF provides an excellent window of opportunity to showcase the quality and richness of Zimbabwe's tourism offerings. It serves as a conduit for business, helping to connect tourism players with key suppliers and clients, fostering the growth of the tourism sector," he said.Mr Chimba also highlighted the ongoing improvements in the quality of tourism products in Bulawayo, stressing the importance of showcasing the city's rich culture, history, and attractions to visitors. "While accommodation is vital, it's also important for tourism players to highlight activities, culture, and the historical sites that make Bulawayo special. This helps build potential repeat business beyond the trade fair itself," he added.In a call to action, Ms Sithabile Bhebhe, the vice-chairperson of the Bulawayo Chamber of SMEs, urged micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to take full advantage of the ZITF period. "There will be a lot of activity in the city during ZITF week, and this is an excellent opportunity for MSMEs to showcase their products and services to a wider audience," she said. She also called for affordable exhibition stand prices to enable more MSMEs, many of which operate on tight margins, to participate in the event.The ZITF is expected to bring a significant boost to Bulawayo's economy, with local businesses and the tourism sector poised to benefit from increased exposure and networking opportunities. As the city prepares for this high-profile event, the focus remains on ensuring that all sectors work together to create a welcoming environment for visitors, enhance the city's image, and capitalize on the economic potential presented by ZITF 2025.