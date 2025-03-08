Bulawayo dams remain critically low since Independence

News / National

by Staff reporter

Despite this year's above-normal rainfall season, Bulawayo could still face extended periods without water, with the local authority warning of a potential crisis that could rival some of the worst in recent history.The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has raised concerns that although there has been sufficient rainfall to replenish the city's supply dams, the ability to effectively distribute water will be severely hampered by aging and outdated infrastructure.Residents are already enduring a 130-hour water-shedding schedule, worsened by low inflows into the city's supply dams. According to the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA), although other regions have experienced significant water inflows, the dams serving Bulawayo are critically low.The last time the city's dams overflowed was in 2017. In 2020, one of the worst water crises in recent history hit Bulawayo, leading to a 144-hour water-shedding schedule after three of the city's dams - Umzingwane, Upper Ncema, and Lower Ncema - were decommissioned due to severe drought conditions.In light of the current challenges, 2025 could potentially emerge as one of the most difficult years for water supply in Bulawayo. Speaking to Sunday News, BCC's corporate communications officer, Miss Bongiwe Ngwenya, explained that the ongoing crisis is further exacerbated by a combination of factors such as population growth, climate change, and outdated infrastructure."Since 1980, Bulawayo has faced several severe water crises, but one of the most notable was in 2020, when the city's dams were critically low, and three dams were decommissioned. That crisis resulted in a 144-hour water-shedding schedule, significantly impacting residents," said Miss Ngwenya. "This current crisis is also dire, worsened by an El Niño-induced drought, low rainfall, and inadequate inflows. The city's supply dams are currently just above 50 percent capacity, and the water-shedding schedule has been extended to 130 hours per week."Comparing the 2020 water crisis, Miss Ngwenya noted that while the situation in 2020 was worsened by the decommissioning of dams, the current situation is equally alarming due to ongoing water shortages and the looming risk of taps running dry should rainfall fall short in the coming months.As of March 2020, the city's dams were at only 33.27 percent capacity, with three dams decommissioned. At the time, the city was consuming an average of 130 megalitres of water per day. Presently, while the dams are at 50.41 percent capacity and all functional after the recommissioning of Umzingwane and Upper Ncema, the city's consumption rate has increased to an average of 156 megalitres per day, presenting a more complex water supply challenge.A major contributor to the city's water woes has been activities such as illegal gold panning, particularly around the Umzingwane Dam. These activities, which lead to severe land degradation, blocked streams, and disrupted water flow into reservoirs, have further strained the city's water supply. Miss Ngwenya also highlighted concerns over smallholder farmers diverting tributary rivers to their properties, further limiting the inflows into the supply dams."While concerns regarding water diversion by farmers exist, the focus remains on addressing illegal mining activities. There have been calls for stricter enforcement of environmental laws and formalization of artisanal mining to mitigate environmental damage. The Government has discussed banning gold mining in river systems, but implementation is still pending. Additionally, community initiatives have been undertaken to raise awareness and advocate for change," she said.Despite sufficient rainfall, the city's ability to maintain consistent water supply remains limited by aging infrastructure. Miss Ngwenya pointed out that Bulawayo's water treatment plants, such as Ncema and Criterion, face operational challenges. Ncema, for example, operates at only half its design capacity due to non-functional filters, producing just 40-45 megalitres per day instead of its full capacity of 80 megalitres per day. The Criterion plant, though larger, also struggles to meet demand."The city's pumping stations, like Mtshabezi, have shown declining performance, significantly impacting water supply reliability. The infrastructure is aging and inefficient, leading to high non-revenue water losses estimated at 49 percent, meaning nearly half of the treated water is lost before reaching consumers," she added.While the city's current water supply often falls short of the 156 megalitres needed per day, Miss Ngwenya noted that ongoing projects like the Bulawayo Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project aim to address some of the infrastructure issues. However, she emphasized that significant investments in infrastructure rehabilitation, filter repairs, and operational efficiency are required to meet the city's growing water demands."If the city receives adequate inflows into the dams, the supply situation could improve, but it will still be limited by the outdated infrastructure. The need for significant investment in repairs and improvements cannot be overstated," Miss Ngwenya concluded.As Bulawayo faces a potential water crisis, the city's residents and authorities are calling for urgent intervention and a holistic approach to address both the environmental and infrastructural challenges contributing to the city's water scarcity.