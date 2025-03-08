ZRP duped in US$850,000 sleeping bags deal

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Harare-based company, Printmill Private Limited, is at the center of a fraud investigation after allegedly duping the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) of US$850,000 in a botched deal for the supply of stretcher beds and sleeping bags.Blessing Samuriwo, the sales and marketing manager for Printmill, appeared in court facing charges of fraud following the failed transaction.Court documents reveal that the ZRP, represented by Superintendent Ballot Gatsi, entered into a contract with Printmill in September 2023 for the supply of 2,500 stretcher beds and 2,500 sleeping bags. An advance payment of ZWL 4,790,422,945, equivalent to US$850,000 at the time, was deposited into the company's Metbank account on October 25, 2023, with a delivery deadline of 21 days.However, despite several follow-up attempts by the ZRP, Samuriwo allegedly failed to fulfill the contract, claiming that the company lacked the capacity to deliver the goods. This led the ZRP to file a police report, prompting an investigation into the matter.Samuriwo was subsequently arrested and charged with fraud. He was granted bail of US$500 and is scheduled to return to court for further proceedings on April 28, 2025.The case highlights growing concerns about fraudulent activities in business transactions, particularly involving large sums of money and government institutions. The ZRP's pursuit of legal action underscores their commitment to addressing fraud and protecting public funds.