Nurse aides fume over govt discrimination

The Zimbabwean government is facing criticism from nurse aides after the Health Services Commission (HSC) excluded them from the locum facility, a temporary medical arrangement granted to other health professionals. The decision has sparked outrage among nurse aides, who argue that they have played a crucial role in supporting the healthcare system, particularly during a period of staff shortages caused by the mass exodus of medical professionals.In a recent communication, the HSC outlined new guidelines that left nurse aides off the list of eligible participants for locum opportunities. Locum staff, including doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals, temporarily fill in for regular staff in various healthcare facilities, providing vital services to patients.The Nurse Aides Association of Zimbabwe Trust (NAZT) has since voiced its dissatisfaction, calling the decision unfair and discriminatory. In a letter to the HSC, the association highlighted that its members had stepped up to fill gaps left by departing healthcare professionals, often taking on responsibilities that were beyond their usual scope of work."We, NAZT, write to bring to your attention the pressing issue of the exclusion of nurse aides from locum arrangements in public healthcare facilities," the association stated in the letter.The association went on to argue that the exclusion violates Section 56 of the Zimbabwean constitution, which guarantees equality and non-discrimination, and further expressed concerns that this decision could compromise patient care, increase the workload on existing staff, and undervalue the contributions of nurse aides."This exclusion compromises patient care, increases workload, and undervalues nurse aides' contributions," the letter read. "We request fair compensation for nurse aides participating in locum arrangements."NAZT has called for a review and revision of the locum arrangement circular No 1 of 2024 to include nurse aides in the program. They believe that including nurse aides in locum arrangements is vital for maintaining high-quality patient care and promoting a positive work environment within the healthcare sector.In response to the outcry, HSC secretary Christopher Pasi reiterated that only certain medical professionals, including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, radiographers, and laboratory scientists, are eligible for locum opportunities. He confirmed that nurse aides were excluded from this provision."Only pharmacists, pharmacy technicians (provincial hospitals only), medical laboratory scientists and technicians, radiographers, doctors, nurses, as well as managers are allowed to take part in the facility," Pasi said in a memo.The exclusion comes at a time when Zimbabwe's healthcare sector is grappling with significant staffing shortages. With many qualified health professionals leaving the country for better opportunities abroad, facilities have come to rely heavily on nurse aides to fill the void. Following the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of nurse aides surged, with many stepping into roles typically performed by qualified nurses due to the pressing demand for healthcare services.NAZT has urged the government to reconsider its decision, stressing that the contributions of nurse aides are integral to the functioning of the healthcare system, especially during times of crisis. The association also highlighted the need for better compensation for nurse aides involved in locum work to ensure fair treatment and to maintain morale within the workforce.