Police block CCC MP from holding feedback meeting

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
Photo by Open Parly
Police in the Midlands province have blocked Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator, Corban Madzivanyika, from holding a scheduled consultation and feedback meeting with constituents in his Mbizo constituency.

Madzivanyika had written to the Officer Commanding Kwekwe District on March 2, requesting permission to hold the meeting at his Mbizo 12 office on March 7. In his letter, the legislator emphasized that the gathering was not a political event but a chance to engage with his constituents and provide them with feedback.

"This is not a political meeting, and all members from all walks of life in Mbizo are welcome," Madzivanyika wrote in his request.

However, Kwekwe district's Chief Superintendent, E Chishiri, responded to Madzivanyika's request in a letter dated March 6, stating that the meeting could not be sanctioned due to concerns of potential violence. Chishiri said intelligence reports indicated that the gathering could be disrupted because of political tensions in the area.

"Through our intelligence, we are reliably informed that the meeting will be disrupted due to political divisions and tensions in the area," Chishiri wrote. "In that regard, the environment will not be conducive for constructive dialogue and instead will be hijacked by political interests."

The police officer also cited a shortage of manpower, noting that the majority of local police officers were engaged in public order training in preparation for the 2025 national Independence Day celebrations in Gokwe. Chishiri explained that, due to this commitment, the police would be unable to provide sufficient security for the event if necessary.

Madzivanyika, who has been elected to represent Mbizo since August 2023, expressed frustration over the police's decision, arguing that it hindered his ability to fulfill his duties as a representative of the people. He described the police's action as a blow to democratic governance and the accountability of elected officials to their constituencies.

"It undermines the accountability of elected representatives to their constituencies, which is a serious aspect of good and democratic governance," Madzivanyika said in an interview with The Standard. "The move by the police undermines the fundamental role of the people and their constituents' interests."

The legislator also pointed out that this was the third time the police had rejected his request to hold a meeting with his constituents since his election. He noted that members of the ruling Zanu-PF party have been able to hold their public gatherings without similar interference from law enforcement.

The decision to block Madzivanyika's meeting has raised questions about the police's treatment of opposition politicians and their ability to engage with their communities. As the political landscape in Zimbabwe remains highly charged, the incident highlights ongoing concerns over political freedoms and the fairness of police conduct.

Source - The Sunday Mail

