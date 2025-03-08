Man stabs neighbour over snooker

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 31-year-old man from Chiweshe has been sentenced to five years in prison after he allegedly stabbed his neighbor for mocking him following a snooker match.Clive Kamudyariwa appeared before Bindura Magistrates Court, facing charges of attempted murder after a dispute over the outcome of a snooker game.According to Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo, the incident occurred on November 25, 2024, at around 11 p.m. Kamudyariwa had lost a snooker match at a local bottle store, which led his 34-year-old neighbor, Innocent Musenha, to celebrate his defeat. The celebration did not sit well with Kamudyariwa, who became enraged.In a fit of anger, Kamudyariwa armed himself with a knife and attacked Musenha, stabbing him twice in the shoulder. Musenha was quickly rushed to the hospital for treatment, where he received medical care for his injuries.Kamudyariwa was later arrested and charged with attempted murder following the violent altercation. The court heard that his actions were disproportionate to the situation, and he was subsequently sentenced to five years in prison for his actions.The case highlights the potential consequences of overreacting to minor disputes, with the court emphasizing the need for people to resolve conflicts peacefully.