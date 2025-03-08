Zimbabwe man jailed 15 years for sodomy

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 24-year-old man from Gwanda has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted of sodomizing his colleague while he was asleep.The accused appeared at the Gwanda Magistrates Court on charges of aggravated indecent assault. The case was prosecuted by the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), which presented evidence showing the defendant's criminal actions.According to the court proceedings, the incident took place on January 24, 2025, in Guyu, where the 25-year-old complainant was assaulted while asleep at his home. The accused had approached the complainant in December 2024, claiming that someone was trying to bewitch him and offered to assist him with "prayers" to resolve the issue.On the night of the assault, the offender visited the complainant's residence and applied oil to the complainant's stomach and back. Both individuals fell asleep, and it was during the night that the complainant woke up to discover he had been sodomized.In shock and disbelief, the complainant confronted the offender, who reportedly warned him not to disclose the incident. However, the complainant informed his parents about the assault, and they advised him to report the matter to the police. This led to the arrest of the offender.The court found the defendant guilty, and he was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The case serves as a grim reminder of the importance of accountability for such heinous acts and the legal consequences that come with them.