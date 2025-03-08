Alarm over major city dam's low water inflows

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo's water supply faces a growing crisis as one of its main water sources, Inyankuni Dam, has received only 6% of its designed inflows, a situation worsened by rampant illegal gold mining in the dam's catchment area. With the rainy season drawing to a close, there are concerns that the city's water security is at risk unless urgent action is taken to curb illegal mining activities.Despite a favorable rainfall season this year, which has raised hopes for improved water levels in the city's six supply dams, Inyankuni remains severely impacted by environmental degradation caused by illegal gold panning. While other dams have shown steady improvements in water levels, Inyankuni's inflows have remained critically low, at just 6%, leaving its water levels at only 20%, 9% lower than at the same time last year.A recent update from the city's council revealed that, as of February 2025, the city's supply dams were 49.7% full, an improvement from 42.8% in the same period the previous year. However, Inyankuni stands out as the worst performer, with Umzingwane Dam, which had dropped to a critical 2% capacity, now standing at 48% after a 52% increase in inflows following its recommissioning in January.Upper Ncema Dam also showed a significant recovery, now 54% full after receiving 50% of its inflows. Insiza Mayfair Dam is at 56%, while Lower Ncema has risen to 26% after receiving 20% of inflows. Mtshabezi Dam, which has the highest water levels at 80%, remains the best performer this season, largely due to minimal gold mining activities in the area.Bulawayo mayor David Coltart has warned that unless authorities act quickly to stop illegal mining, the city's water security will continue to be under threat. Coltart explained that Inyankuni Dam, which has always had a relatively small catchment area, has been further harmed by the effects of illegal mining. He pointed out that while Mtshabezi Dam remains unaffected, other key dams like Mzingwane, Upper Ncema, and Insiza are also facing challenges due to these activities."This is a crisis, and unless illegal mining is stopped, the situation will not improve," Coltart said. "The rehabilitation of tributaries and streams leading to these dams will be necessary if we are to ensure a stable water supply."The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) spokesperson, Marjorie Munyonga, confirmed that Inyankuni, being a large dam, typically requires multiple good rainy seasons to fill up. Munyonga noted that the dam's catchment area is limited, and it has rarely filled to capacity since its construction, with the last recorded full capacity in 1981.Inyankuni Dam's current low levels are a direct result of insufficient rainfall during the 2023/24 season and ongoing drought conditions. According to Munyonga, despite the good rainfall this year, the dam's poor catchment conditions have meant it has been unable to significantly improve.The persistent water challenges in Bulawayo have long been exacerbated by the combined effects of climate change, environmental degradation, and now, illegal mining. Water rationing has been a part of daily life for Bulawayo residents for over a year, and unless the situation changes, stricter water conservation policies may be enforced.Local residents and environmental organizations have called on the government to take stronger action against illegal mining, which is not only threatening the city's water supply but also contributing to widespread land degradation. If left unchecked, this issue could pose even greater risks to both the environment and the well-being of Bulawayo's population.