Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Alarm over major city dam's low water inflows

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo's water supply faces a growing crisis as one of its main water sources, Inyankuni Dam, has received only 6% of its designed inflows, a situation worsened by rampant illegal gold mining in the dam's catchment area. With the rainy season drawing to a close, there are concerns that the city's water security is at risk unless urgent action is taken to curb illegal mining activities.

Despite a favorable rainfall season this year, which has raised hopes for improved water levels in the city's six supply dams, Inyankuni remains severely impacted by environmental degradation caused by illegal gold panning. While other dams have shown steady improvements in water levels, Inyankuni's inflows have remained critically low, at just 6%, leaving its water levels at only 20%, 9% lower than at the same time last year.

A recent update from the city's council revealed that, as of February 2025, the city's supply dams were 49.7% full, an improvement from 42.8% in the same period the previous year. However, Inyankuni stands out as the worst performer, with Umzingwane Dam, which had dropped to a critical 2% capacity, now standing at 48% after a 52% increase in inflows following its recommissioning in January.

Upper Ncema Dam also showed a significant recovery, now 54% full after receiving 50% of its inflows. Insiza Mayfair Dam is at 56%, while Lower Ncema has risen to 26% after receiving 20% of inflows. Mtshabezi Dam, which has the highest water levels at 80%, remains the best performer this season, largely due to minimal gold mining activities in the area.

Bulawayo mayor David Coltart has warned that unless authorities act quickly to stop illegal mining, the city's water security will continue to be under threat. Coltart explained that Inyankuni Dam, which has always had a relatively small catchment area, has been further harmed by the effects of illegal mining. He pointed out that while Mtshabezi Dam remains unaffected, other key dams like Mzingwane, Upper Ncema, and Insiza are also facing challenges due to these activities.

"This is a crisis, and unless illegal mining is stopped, the situation will not improve," Coltart said. "The rehabilitation of tributaries and streams leading to these dams will be necessary if we are to ensure a stable water supply."

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) spokesperson, Marjorie Munyonga, confirmed that Inyankuni, being a large dam, typically requires multiple good rainy seasons to fill up. Munyonga noted that the dam's catchment area is limited, and it has rarely filled to capacity since its construction, with the last recorded full capacity in 1981.

Inyankuni Dam's current low levels are a direct result of insufficient rainfall during the 2023/24 season and ongoing drought conditions. According to Munyonga, despite the good rainfall this year, the dam's poor catchment conditions have meant it has been unable to significantly improve.

The persistent water challenges in Bulawayo have long been exacerbated by the combined effects of climate change, environmental degradation, and now, illegal mining. Water rationing has been a part of daily life for Bulawayo residents for over a year, and unless the situation changes, stricter water conservation policies may be enforced.

Local residents and environmental organizations have called on the government to take stronger action against illegal mining, which is not only threatening the city's water supply but also contributing to widespread land degradation. If left unchecked, this issue could pose even greater risks to both the environment and the well-being of Bulawayo's population.

Source - The Sunday Mail
More on: #Alarm, #Water, #Inflows

Comments


Must Read

Tagwirei becomes first black recipient of Global Award of Excellence

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

3 Zimbabweans in court for kidnapping Cape Town man

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

'ED2030 is dead and buried,' said Charamba. Nonsense! Not before Mnangagwa is himself certified dead and buried

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mnangagwa successfully thwarted a premature revolution! We waited for a Geza signal that would never come!

4 hrs ago | 186 Views

Unprofessional Scottland FC fined in debut match

4 hrs ago | 184 Views

Chinese boss guns down gold miner in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 758 Views

The tragedy of 'Zimba the Arsonist' who torched King Mzilikazi's gravesite

9 hrs ago | 493 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu failed to pay membership subscriptions

10 hrs ago | 641 Views

Siblings arrested for staging fake armed robbery

10 hrs ago | 399 Views

Speeding BMW driver kills 6-year-old in road accident

10 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zimbabwe targets Asian travel groups to boost off-peak season

10 hrs ago | 89 Views

'Chamisa was not involved in Gushungo Dairies transport scheme'

10 hrs ago | 544 Views

Assassinations, rituals, and power struggles within ZANU PF

10 hrs ago | 2284 Views

Warren Hills housing development abusing prison labour

10 hrs ago | 136 Views

ZBC faces backlash for airing Wicknell Chivayo's lobola ceremony

11 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Zimbabwe-born Darrien Landsberg eyes 'bigger goals'

11 hrs ago | 103 Views

Marshal Munetsi scores historic goal for Wolves

11 hrs ago | 415 Views

Top cop accused of extorting business community

11 hrs ago | 107 Views

Bulawayo police detective killed by friendly fire?

11 hrs ago | 652 Views

Mnangagwa succession: Zanu-PF purge opens can of worms

11 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zanu-PF celebrates Trump funding freeze

11 hrs ago | 206 Views

Minister optimistic on Gwayi-Shangani Dam deadline

11 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe man jailed 15 years for sodomy

11 hrs ago | 78 Views

Man stabs neighbour over snooker

11 hrs ago | 35 Views

Police block CCC MP from holding feedback meeting

11 hrs ago | 45 Views

Nurse aides fume over govt discrimination

11 hrs ago | 39 Views

ZRP duped in US$850,000 sleeping bags deal

11 hrs ago | 55 Views

Bulawayo dams remain critically low since Independence

11 hrs ago | 23 Views

Bulawayo hotels, lodges already fully booked ahead of ZITF 2025

11 hrs ago | 55 Views

Bulawayo seeks to tap into diaspora market for economic growth

11 hrs ago | 37 Views

BCC struggles with water bursts

11 hrs ago | 31 Views

Detective Constable Hove mourned after tragic shooting

11 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bulawayo tops national crime rate

11 hrs ago | 36 Views

Dynamos goal drought continues

11 hrs ago | 22 Views

Nees finalising Zimbabwe Warriors Squad for FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers

11 hrs ago | 61 Views

Sheriff of the High Court to launch e-auctions

11 hrs ago | 15 Views

Ex-Harare Mayor avoided Town House meals over poisoning fears

11 hrs ago | 34 Views

Chiwenga in emotional return to former school

11 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe govt rolls out POS machines to formalise informal businesses

11 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe welcomes US investment in coal production

11 hrs ago | 134 Views

Driving schools deregistered over safety violations in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 112 Views

Tongogara's overt hostility toward Herbert Chitepo

08 Mar 2025 at 18:22hrs | 1141 Views

'Revolution identifies Zim leaders, not ordinary people,' ZLWVA

08 Mar 2025 at 17:40hrs | 888 Views

Chivayo introduced girlfriend to Mnangagwa, sparking curiosity

08 Mar 2025 at 17:02hrs | 3119 Views

MP compares Zimbabwe's proposed radio licence fee to HIV infection

08 Mar 2025 at 17:01hrs | 746 Views

Mhona says Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road to be expanded, gives no timelines

08 Mar 2025 at 17:00hrs | 546 Views

Man assaults neighbour over donkey cart

08 Mar 2025 at 16:11hrs | 304 Views

Minister Mhona reminded of Victoria Falls-Beitbridge road bad state

08 Mar 2025 at 16:09hrs | 359 Views

Emmerson Mnangagwa and the 26 criminals around him

08 Mar 2025 at 15:51hrs | 1249 Views