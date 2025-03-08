Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Minister optimistic on Gwayi-Shangani Dam deadline

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Richard Moyo, has called on Treasury to urgently release funds for the Gwayi-Shangani Dam project, emphasizing that the project's completion deadline should not be delayed any further.

The Gwayi-Shangani Dam, seen as a long-term solution to Bulawayo's water shortages, has faced repeated setbacks since it was first proposed in 1912 by the colonial government. Moyo expressed frustration over the numerous delays that have plagued the project, which has been a long-awaited hope for Bulawayo residents and the broader Matabeleland region.

"We are waiting for the disbursement of the 2025 budget, and then we see how we can push," Moyo said. "Maybe this year we can start pounding water because people have waited too long for this project."

Moyo was resolute in his stance that another postponement is not an option, stating, "Postponement is not an option. Even if the wall is not finished, there will be water this year."

The Gwayi-Shangani Dam is a critical component of the National Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project, which has suffered multiple delays since its inception in 2017. Initially slated for completion by December 2023, the project was delayed until the first quarter of 2024 due to financial constraints. By October 2024, the dam wall was 70.2% complete, with 39 meters of the planned 72-meter structure built.

According to the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA), an additional US$48 million is needed to finalize the dam's construction, with a requirement for consistent monthly disbursements of US$4 million to ensure its timely completion. The completion deadline has now been set for December 2025.

The 2025 national budget allocated ZiG1 billion to the project, with ZiG700 million earmarked for dam construction and ZiG282 million designated for the pipeline that will connect the dam to Bulawayo.

Once completed, the Gwayi-Shangani Dam is expected to provide a significant boost to Bulawayo's water supply, alleviating the city's ongoing water shortages. The project includes a 252-kilometre pipeline to Bulawayo and a 122-kilometre pipeline from the Zambezi River, designed to support irrigation for up to 10,000 hectares of farmland and facilitate fish farming. Additionally, the dam will host a 10MW hydroelectric power station to help meet the region's growing energy needs.

Moyo reiterated the importance of the dam, stating, "The dam is a priority, and we will make sure water reaches Bulawayo and surrounding areas." Authorities are confident that, despite the financial hurdles, the project will move forward and play a key role in enhancing water security and fostering economic development in the Matabeleland region.

Source - The Sunday Mail

