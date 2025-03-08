Zanu-PF celebrates Trump funding freeze

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF has hailed a recent move by United States President Donald Trump to freeze foreign aid, calling it a victory for the ruling party and a blow to opposition forces and civic society groups that have allegedly benefitted from USAid to push for regime change in Zimbabwe.Trump's executive order, which temporarily halts foreign aid for 90 days, has sparked celebrations within ZANU-PF ranks. The move includes a drastic cut to USAid-funded foreign contracts, with thousands of staff members in Washington being sacked. Additionally, the Trump administration has decided to stop funding UNAIDS, the UN's HIV/AIDS programme, which serves communities worldwide.ZANU-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa expressed delight at the freeze, calling it "sweet music" to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the party. He criticized opposition groups and civil society organizations for their reliance on foreign aid in their attempts to push for a regime change in Zimbabwe."For two decades, people assiduously worked for regime change in Harare under the auspices of USAid, and Trump has trampled upon everything," Mutsvangwa told The Standard. "It's almost like Mnangagwa is the one who gave a briefing to Trump on USAid," he added, suggesting that the foreign aid freeze could potentially strengthen diplomatic ties between the two countries.Mutsvangwa further claimed that the opposition and civic society groups had been left in disarray by the freeze. "They have been bankrupt. They are like a whale that has been beached," he said, adding that they were now powerless to continue their efforts to overthrow Mnangagwa.In a comparison to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mutsvangwa asserted that opposition figures, such as Tendai Biti, Blessed Geza, and Saviour Kasukuwere, had been dealt a blow akin to Zelensky's fraught relationship with Trump. "Everyone, including Biti and Kasukuwere, who thought there was going to be regime change, have all been 'Zelenskyed'," Mutsvangwa said. "Nobody is answering their phone calls anymore in Washington because USAid is closed."Mutsvangwa also reiterated ZANU-PF's longstanding suspicion of USAid's activities in Zimbabwe, claiming that USAid had operated autonomously, answerable only to its Washington handlers, and not to the US ambassador in Zimbabwe. "They are out of work. They are decommissioned," he added.In response, opposition figures refuted Mutsvangwa's claims of benefiting from USAid. Biti, when asked about the allegations, dismissed Mutsvangwa's comments, suggesting that he would need a medical examination before responding. "First, I need a medical examination to certify me as a mentally-challenged person then I will be able to respond to all what Mutsvangwa is saying," Biti said.Kasukuwere also denied any links to USAid, stating, "I don't have any relationship whatsoever with the United States of America. He is the sellout. He raises those claims to overcompensate for suspicions within the system that he is a sellout."The claims made by Mutsvangwa and the subsequent pushback from opposition figures have intensified the ongoing debate surrounding foreign aid in Zimbabwe and its role in local politics. ZANU-PF remains steadfast in its opposition to foreign influence, while the opposition continues to deny accusations of external backing.