Mnangagwa succession: Zanu-PF purge opens can of worms

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF officials recently expelled or suspended from the party are claiming they are being punished for opposing a campaign to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rule beyond 2028, a move they say mirrors the purges that characterized Robert Mugabe's final years in power.While Mnangagwa has repeatedly insisted that he will step down when his current five-year term ends, a faction of his loyalists is pushing for an extension, proposing an extra two years for the president. This calculated move, according to insiders, is aimed at excluding Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga from the succession race. The ongoing campaign has caused serious divisions within ZANU-PF, with war veterans publicly calling for Mnangagwa to step down at the end of his term.The party's crackdown on dissent has escalated, with several officials from different provinces, particularly those seen as sympathetic to Chiwenga, being expelled or suspended in what is seen as an effort to quell opposition to the 2030 agenda promoted by Mnangagwa's loyalists. The purge appears reminiscent of the tactics employed during Mugabe's final days, when similar actions were taken to suppress perceived threats to the leadership.Among the most high-profile victims of the recent purge is Blessed Geza, a ZANU-PF central committee member and war veteran, who went into hiding after police accused him of undermining Mnangagwa's authority by calling for his resignation. Other officials expelled from the party include ZANU-PF MP for Gutu East Benjamin Ganyiwa, former youth leader Godwin Gomwe, Kudakwashe Gopo, Victor Manungo, Spencer Mutero, and Edson Vingwa.ZANU-PF Harare provincial commissar Kudakwashe Damson, alongside several other Harare provincial members, was also suspended for various alleged offences. Gopo, one of the expelled officials, expressed dissatisfaction with the process, stating, "I accept the decision by the party, but the allegations against me were cooked up. There was no room for a hearing to answer any of the allegations."Mushekwa, another suspended official, hinted that his expulsion was linked to his opposition to the 2030 agenda. "We respect the party's decision, but we will remain loyal to the party," he said, acknowledging that the suspension was likely due to the current political climate.Damson, who had been humiliated at the ZANU-PF annual conference in Bulawayo for allegedly belonging to a faction opposed to the 2030 agenda, also reaffirmed his loyalty to the party, despite his suspension. "I respect the decision of the party leadership," he said.The crackdown on dissent is seen by some as a continuation of the battle lines drawn within ZANU-PF, particularly in the lead-up to the party's congress in 2027, where the next leader will be elected. Sources close to the party have indicated that the expulsions are a direct blow to Chiwenga's camp, signaling the intensifying fight for control over the party's future.Political analysts have warned that the purge signals growing discontent within the ruling party, which may be linked to Mnangagwa's succession plans. McDonald Lewanika, a political analyst, stated that the recent expulsions reflect a broader pattern within ZANU-PF, where dissent is crushed and those who challenge the leadership are eliminated. "ZANU-PF has resorted to form where dissent is crushed," Lewanika said, drawing parallels with the Tsholotsho Declaration in 2005, which led to the expulsion of several provincial chairpersons and ministers who opposed Mugabe's leadership.Methuseli Moyo, a Bulawayo-based political analyst, predicted that Zimbabwe would face more political drama as Mnangagwa's term comes to an end. "Succession politics is merciless. There will always be casualties," Moyo noted, emphasizing that the drama surrounding the ruling party's leadership would only intensify as the country moves toward 2028 or even 2030.Rejoice Ngwenya, another political analyst, stated that the expulsions reveal the undemocratic nature of ZANU-PF, where members are victimized for expressing opinions different from those in power. "The expulsions are a symptom and manifestation that ZANU-PF does not intend to stick to its democratic tenets," Ngwenya said.As ZANU-PF prepares for its congress in 2027, where a new leader is expected to be elected, the race for succession continues to heat up, with Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga widely regarded as a leading contender. However, the internal divisions and ongoing purges could significantly impact the party's stability in the years ahead.