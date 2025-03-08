Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo police detective killed by friendly fire?

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago
A Bulawayo police detective, who tragically died in a shootout with armed robbers, was killed by a police bullet, her family has revealed. Detective Constable Cassandra Hove, 37, was shot in the left breast and died on Thursday night in Pumula South. Initial reports suggested that she had been struck by the robbers she was pursuing. However, her family has now confirmed that the fatal bullet came from a fellow officer's gun, not from the robbers.

Hove's family, still reeling from the shocking news, met with police officials at Nyaradzo Funeral Parlour in Bulawayo on Sunday. During the meeting, they were informed that the tragic incident was a result of friendly fire, not the robbers' gunfire.

"The family is deeply shocked and troubled by the tragic circumstances surrounding her death," said family spokesman Ryan Gambinga. "While we initially received conflicting reports, our recent meeting with ZRP Bulawayo has confirmed that a fellow police officer, and not armed robbers, was involved in this devastating event."

Gambinga expressed the family's desire for a thorough investigation into the incident. "This revelation raises profound questions and intensifies our grief. We are committed to uncovering the complete truth and ensuring that justice is served," he said. "As we mourn the loss of our beloved daughter, we demand a thorough and transparent investigation."

Police Commissioner General Stephen Mutamba has confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine exactly what occurred during the shootout.

"Comprehensive investigations are underway with a view to establishing what exactly transpired," Mutamba said in a statement, assuring the public that the investigation would be conducted transparently.

Sources close to the investigation suggest that officers had surrounded the armed robbers when shots were fired. It is suspected that one of the bullets fired by a fellow officer struck Hove in the chest. A post-mortem later confirmed that she died from a single gunshot wound, which was identified as coming from another officer's weapon.

While rare, friendly fire incidents can have devastating consequences. Tactical experts explain that in high-pressure situations, such as armed confrontations, officers may unintentionally shoot their own colleagues, especially during chaotic crossfire moments.

A police source, who requested anonymity, described the incident as "deeply regrettable," adding, "Officers are trained to assess threats carefully, but in the heat of the moment, miscalculations can happen. The investigation will determine whether proper protocols were followed."

Hove was part of Team Lozikeyi, an all-female CID unit in Bulawayo, named after Ndebele Queen Lozikeyi Dlodlo. This elite squad handles high-profile criminal cases. Colleagues describe Hove as a dedicated and passionate officer who was deeply committed to her work.

Tragically, Hove had recently earned a degree in forensic accounting and had been considering a career change to banking. Her family now faces the heartbreaking loss of a loved one who was not only a valued officer but also someone with bright aspirations beyond the police force.

As the investigation continues, the family, along with the police force and the wider community, remains eager for answers. Was it a case of poor communication, inadequate training, or simply a tragic accident? Only time will tell as authorities work to uncover the full details of the incident.

In the meantime, Hove's death has left a deep void in the police force, where she was well-respected by her colleagues, and has shocked the wider community, who mourn the loss of a young, promising officer.

Source - online
