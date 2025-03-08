Top cop accused of extorting business community

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has initiated an investigation into Superintendent Elizabeth Chipfakacha following serious allegations of extortion and illicit activities raised by the Masvingo business community. The investigation comes after a formal complaint submitted on October 4, 2024, highlighting Chipfakacha's alleged solicitation of protection fees from local business owners.In an exclusive statement, Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed that the investigations are being carried out directly from the office of Commissioner General Stephen Mutamba, emphasizing that no stone would be left unturned during the process."There is no stone that will be left unturned in the investigations, and the public will be notified of the findings," Nyathi stated, ensuring transparency and accountability in the inquiry.The letter, now in the possession of The Mirror, claims that the Masvingo business community has been severely affected by Chipfakacha's repeated demands for protection fees, which they argue are beyond what a civil servant could legitimately afford, suggesting illegal sources of income. The letter also suggests that Chipfakacha is involved in gold mining activities in the Hillside Hills area of Masvingo, a matter that was allegedly reported to her superiors but ignored.The business community has called for an extensive lifestyle audit of Chipfakacha and her husband, Eddie Chipfakacha, a senior officer in the ZRP, who is the officer-in-charge of CID. The couple is believed to wield significant influence within Masvingo Central District, with Elizabeth Chipfakacha in charge of operations and Eddie overseeing CID. This power dynamic has reportedly contributed to what the business community describes as a "toxic" environment in the province.The letter further alleges that Chipfakacha's influence in Masvingo has extended over nearly three decades, an unusually long tenure in one location, particularly for a senior officer. Her continued presence in the province, according to the letter, has negatively impacted both police operations and the local business environment, with complaints of victimization and gossip affecting the careers of junior officers and other high-ranking officials.One of the most troubling aspects of the allegations is that Chipfakacha is said to boast of her connections to influential figures, including former Masvingo Officer-Commanding Chrispen Charumbira and the current Commissioner General, Stephen Mutamba. She allegedly claims her actions are supported by these senior officials, making her untouchable.The business community's letter demands the immediate removal of Chipfakacha from Masvingo Province, citing her alleged corrupt practices as a significant hindrance to local business growth and a stain on the reputation of the police force. Additionally, the business community has called for an investigation into her involvement in gold panning and the forfeiture of any assets acquired through illicit means."It is with great concern that we bring these matters to your attention," the letter reads. "Superintendent Chipfakacha's prolonged stay in Masvingo, coupled with her repeated extortion of protection fees, has caused great harm to the business community, and we believe her actions have severely tainted the image of the ZRP in the province."When contacted by The Mirror for comment, Chipfakacha declined to speak, referring inquiries to the Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Dhewa. In the wake of the accusations, Police Commissioner General Stephen Mutamba assured the public that a thorough investigation would take place, emphasizing that the findings would be made public once concluded."We assure the media and public that the findings will be made public and no stone will be left unturned," Nyathi reaffirmed in his statement.The letter from the business community paints a troubling picture of police corruption in Masvingo, with Chipfakacha allegedly building lavish properties in the Hillside and Rujeko areas, as well as engaging in various business ventures outside her police duties, including gold mining. These allegations of unexplained wealth have raised serious questions about the extent of corruption within the police force in the province.Tactical experts and members of the business community have voiced their concerns about the potential consequences of these allegations if they are proven true, particularly regarding the erosion of public trust in law enforcement institutions.As investigations continue, the focus remains on uncovering whether Chipfakacha's wealth aligns with her salary as a public servant and whether her actions have been in violation of both ethical standards and the law. The case has sparked a broader conversation on the need for greater accountability within the police force and the importance of holding officials to higher standards of integrity and transparency.