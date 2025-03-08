Latest News Editor's Choice


Marshal Munetsi scores historic goal for Wolves

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwean football star Marshal Munetsi made history over the weekend by scoring his first-ever goal for Wolverhampton Wanderers, helping his team secure a vital point against Everton. The goal lifted Wolves six points clear of the Premier League relegation zone, a significant achievement that brought joy to the club's supporters and to Zimbabwean fans cheering him on from across the globe.

Everton took an early lead when Jack Harrison's deflected strike left Wolves' goalkeeper Jose Sa stranded, putting the visitors ahead. However, Munetsi, who has steadily grown in prominence at Wolves, stepped up in the crucial moment just before half-time.

The Zimbabwean midfielder made a well-timed run, expertly connecting with Jean-Ricner Bellegarde's pass and placing the ball past England's number one goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford. The composed finish from Munetsi was a moment of brilliance and brought the score level at 1-1.

"I just saw the space and went for it. I'm happy to help the team," Munetsi said after the match, his pride evident as he spoke about the significance of the goal.

Wolves manager Vitor Pereira commended Munetsi's impact on the match.

"He took his chance well. That's what we needed today – players stepping up when it matters," said Pereira, reflecting on the midfielder's critical contribution.

Munetsi's goal was celebrated by his teammates, with many acknowledging his importance in midfield throughout the game. Wolves fans, both at the stadium and watching from home, were quick to praise Munetsi's resilience and determination, with social media flooded with messages of admiration from Zimbabwean supporters.

The second half saw both teams battling hard for a winner, but neither side could break the deadlock. Jorgen Strand Larsen came close for Wolves, but Pickford made a crucial save. Everton's Beto also had a chance to give his side the lead, but his effort was denied by Sa.

With Ipswich Town losing to Crystal Palace, Wolves had the opportunity to create more breathing room between themselves and the relegation zone. While they were unable to grab all three points, Munetsi's goal ensured they remained in a strong position, with survival looking increasingly likely.

"We're moving in the right direction. Every point counts at this stage of the season," Pereira reflected on the hard-fought 1-1 draw.

Zimbabwean football fans, who have closely followed Munetsi's rise in European football, have been especially thrilled by his performances, with many seeing him as a role model for young Zimbabwean players dreaming of playing in top leagues across Europe.

While Wolves' survival is not yet assured, their next two matches against Southampton and West Ham present excellent opportunities to push for crucial victories. A strong performance in those games would virtually guarantee their safety in the Premier League.

The absence of top scorer Matheus Cunha, who is serving a three-match suspension, was felt in this encounter, leaving the team needing others to step up in his absence.

"We know what he brings to the team, but we have to find solutions without him," Pereira admitted.

Munetsi's historic goal could serve as a turning point in both his personal journey and Wolves' season, bolstering his confidence as the club fights for survival in the top flight of English football.

Source - online
More on: #Munetsi, #Goal, #Wolves

