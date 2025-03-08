Zimbabwe-born Darrien Landsberg eyes 'bigger goals'

News / National

by Staff reporter

WHEN you hear Darrien Landsberg talk, you can understand why he is an all-action figure on the pitch for the Lions.The No 5 lock is an energetic presence for the Johannesburg franchise, and has taken his game to the next level this season.He was perhaps unlucky to miss out on an invitation to the Springbok alignment camp taking place in Cape Town next week, especially considering the fact that there are injuries to a number of second-rowers at the moment.All of Eben Etzebeth, Ruan Nortjé and JD Schickerling are on the sidelines, and Landsberg is able to fulfil both lock roles.Born in Zimbabwe but raised in Johannesburg, where he attended Northcliff High School, the 26-year-old has yet to feature for his country of his birth.That indicates that he is arguably still waiting for a Bok call-up, and looking at his performances over the last few months, he is clearly determined to keep on knocking on Rassie Erasmus' door.Solid in the lineouts and a high work-rate in defence, Landsberg's point of difference is his agility as a ball-carrier. He almost always seems to be up with the play, ready to take a pass or pop from a teammate, and is the stereotype of what a Lions forward is all about.He was at it again in last week's 38-14 United Rugby Championship victory over the Sharks at Ellis Park, and will be eager for a repeat in Saturday's return clash at Kings Park in Durban (2pm start).Landsberg speaks as quickly as he plays, and he will join Ruben Schoeman in the Lions engine-room in trying to outwit and outlast Sharks lock pair Jason Jenkins and Emile van Heerden."I've been blessed to get the opportunity, and how I see myself going? It can only be God. None of this is me!" Landsberg said with sheer modesty this week."My team are motivating me a lot and giving me the opportunity to express myself – and getting the backing from the Boks in the team."That almost pushes me to open up my opportunities and eyes to have bigger goals."We let ourselves down against the Bulls, so it was definitely a game (against the Sharks last week) that we needed to rectify things."In the week, we had set out a plan of action, and we couldn't have asked for a better way to execute it."So, big-ups to the boys for that one. But this week coming up is a whole different challenge. It's only a week's turnaround, so I don't think there's much that can be changed."The only thing that can be a point of difference is who wants it more. The effort that goes into the collisions…"You read articles where they felt they were physically dominated, so they're definitely going to come out and prove a point."But that will push us more to up our physicality even more and improve from last week."Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen had to re-jig his loose trio on Friday, due to injuries to Bok flank Ruan Venter and former Blitzboks star JC Pretorius.The dynamic Siba Qoma will replace Venter at No 7, and fetcher Jarod Cairns will fill Pretorius' boots at openside flank.Van Rooyen will hope that the absence of Venter and Pretorius won't affect the Lions' all-out attacking approach, as they ran the Sharks off their feet last week.But with the Durban humidity and an obvious response expected from the home side, it is unlikely to be as easy an encounter this time around."The fact that they're wounded… that's a dangerous aspect. I hear it's going to be a packed Kings Park, so we must go there with the right mindset to get the W," Landsberg said."If we get the win, it moves us to fifth or sixth on the log, and then we have four home games after our tour (to Europe)."It will definitely be a big confidence-booster, and we are also going up a lot of Boks in the Sharks side, and want to help our guys going to the alignment camp."It's about building consistency, go through the processes in the week, and the game will take care of itself."Teams For DurbanLions: 15 Tapiwa Mafura 14 Richard Kriel 13 Manuel Rass 12 Marius Louw 11 Edwill van der Merwe 10 Gianni Lombard 9 Morné van den Berg 8 Francke Horn (captain) 7 Siba Qoma 6 Jarod Cairns 5 Darrien Landsberg 4 Ruben Schoeman 3 Asenathi Ntlabakanye 2 PJ Botha 1 Juan Schoeman.Bench: 16 Franco Marais 17 Morgan Naudé 18 Conraad van Vuuren 19 Ruan Delport 20 Izan Esterhuizen 21 Nico Steyn 22 WJ Steenkamp 23 Rynhardt Jonker.Sharks: 15 Henry Immelman 14 Yaw Penxe 13 Jurenzo Julius 12 Francois Venter 11 Ethan Hooker 10 Jordan Hendrikse 9 Grant Williams 8 Siya Kolisi (captain) 7 Lappies Labuschagne 6 Phepsi Buthelezi 5 Emile van Heerden 4 Jason Jenkins 3 Vincent Koch 2 Bongi Mbonambi 1 Ox Nche.Bench: 16 Fez Mbatha 17 Nthuthuko Mchunu 18 Hanro Jacobs 19 Corné Rahl 20 James Venter 21 Nick Hatton 22 Jaden Hendrikse 23 Hakeen Kunene.