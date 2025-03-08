Latest News Editor's Choice


ZBC faces backlash for airing Wicknell Chivayo's lobola ceremony

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) is facing severe criticism after it aired the lavish lobola ceremony of businessman Wicknell Chivayo and Lulu Muteke, sparking a public outcry across the country.

Many Zimbabweans are voicing their discontent on social media, accusing ZBC of misusing its platform by broadcasting a private, high-profile event instead of focusing on issues of national importance and public interest. The decision to air the ceremony has drawn attention to the state broadcaster's priorities, with many questioning whether the event was a suitable subject for national television.

Chivayo, known for his flamboyant lifestyle, paid a reported US$125K lobola for his fiancée, Lulu Muteke, in a traditional ceremony that captured the attention of many. The extravagant affair, which has become the subject of widespread conversation, was broadcasted live, with ZBC sharing pictures and videos of the event across its platforms.

While some have found the coverage entertaining, the majority of Zimbabweans are furious, particularly considering the current economic and political challenges the country faces. Critics have slammed the broadcaster for ignoring serious national issues such as the ongoing economic crisis, unemployment, and the deteriorating health and education systems.

On social media, many users expressed frustration that ZBC had opted to broadcast a wealthy businessman's private ceremony while essential topics affecting everyday Zimbabweans were sidelined.

"Why is ZBC airing a private lobola ceremony when there are far more important issues affecting this country? We have children going to school without enough textbooks, hospitals lacking medication, and unemployment at record highs. This is not what the national broadcaster should be focusing on," one user commented.

Some even speculated that Chivayo might have paid ZBC to cover the event, though this remains unconfirmed.

"The national broadcaster should be focused on providing content that serves the people. This type of coverage seems more like a PR stunt for Chivayo rather than something that benefits the public," another user wrote.

While the wedding of high-profile figures such as Chivayo and Muteke can generate significant public interest, critics argue that ZBC, as a public service broadcaster, should instead be dedicating airtime to addressing pressing national matters that affect the majority of Zimbabweans.

In response to the backlash, ZBC has not issued an official statement regarding the decision to air the lobola ceremony. However, the public reaction continues to reverberate across social media platforms, with many calling for a reassessment of the content the broadcaster chooses to prioritize.

As Zimbabweans continue to voice their discontent, it remains to be seen whether the state broadcaster will address the controversy and reassess its programming decisions moving forward.

Source - iol
