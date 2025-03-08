Warren Hills housing development abusing prison labour

News / National

by Staff reporter

The use of prison labour at a private housing development in Warren Hills, reportedly linked to businessman Ken Sharpe's real estate company, West Properties, has ignited a heated public debate. Social media users are questioning the involvement of inmates in a project for a private firm, with concerns over transparency, compensation, and the potential exploitation of prisoners.The issue was first raised by prominent social media commentator Matigari, who posted on X (formerly Twitter) after observing prisoners under armed guard working on the construction of a perimeter wall at the estate on Tuesday afternoon."Yesterday around 3 pm, I saw a very unusual thing. Prisoners under armed guard were building the perimeter wall on the housing estate coming up at Warren Hills Golf Course. I believe the development is a joint venture between Ken Sharpe's company, West Properties, and the City of Harare," Matigari wrote.While Matigari acknowledged the potential benefits of prison labour, such as upskilling inmates and generating revenue for the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS), he expressed concern over the involvement of a private company in the use of prison labour."I have no problem with the prison service getting prisoners to do productive work, upskilling prisoners, and supplementing prison service coffers. It would be great if they did that for government projects. West Properties is a listed company (REIT). I am curious why they are using prison labour though. Does anyone know?" he added.Transparency Concerns Over Prison Labour UseThe practice of engaging inmates in construction projects is not unusual in Zimbabwe, where the ZPCS frequently uses prison labour for public works to cut costs. However, the involvement of private companies in these arrangements has raised concerns about transparency, fairness, and potential exploitation.West Properties, known for its high-end real estate developments in Harare, has not responded to the allegations or provided clarification on the matter. The company's Warren Hills project has already come under scrutiny over its partnership with the City of Harare, with critics questioning the transparency of land deals between the private sector and the local authority.Legal experts suggest that while Zimbabwean law permits the use of prison labour for rehabilitation purposes, there are no clear guidelines on whether private companies should be allowed to benefit from such arrangements. The question of whether prisoners are being fairly compensated, and whether their rights are being protected, remains unanswered.A human rights activist, speaking on condition of anonymity, called for transparency and full disclosure from both the government and West Properties:"If prisoners are being used to work on private developments, there must be full disclosure on whether they are being paid, what legal framework governs such contracts, and if their rights are being upheld. Otherwise, this could be a case of exploitation," the activist stated.Growing Public OutcryAs public debate intensifies, calls are mounting for West Properties and the government to clarify the legal basis for the involvement of prisoners in the Warren Hills housing estate project. Critics argue that there should be transparency around the terms of the contract, compensation for the inmates, and safeguards to ensure their welfare is protected.With concerns over the fairness and ethics of using prison labour for private ventures, the public is calling for a full investigation into the arrangements and for both the private and public sectors to be held accountable.