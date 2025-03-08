Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Assassinations, rituals, and power struggles within ZANU PF

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
Socialite and activist Susan Mutami has stirred controversy with explosive claims regarding internal conflicts within ZANU PF, alleging that state security agents were involved in assassination plots and ritualistic practices during the ruling party's succession battles. Her shocking revelations have added fuel to the ongoing discussions about the dark side of Zimbabwe's political landscape.

Mutami took to her social media platform to recount a chilling account of how the late Professor Jonathan Moyo's daughter was allegedly murdered by a state-sponsored hit squad during the height of the ZANU PF leadership struggle. According to Mutami, the assassination was part of a series of covert actions by the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), which she claims has a history of engaging in ritualistic blood-drinking practices to "cleanse" their victims, a practice allegedly rooted in the traditions of the liberation war.

"As you all know, tragically, Prof Jonathan Moyo's daughter was eliminated by a hit squad during the peak of ZANU PF succession battles. I had been following the story closely behind the scenes, and the day I saw him cry at the funeral broke me into pieces. To make matters worse, she was buried without her most precious organ," Mutami wrote.

She went on to claim that the CIO operatives, as part of their ritual, consume the blood of their victims as part of a "cleansing" process to purify the soul, which she says is a practice that dates back to wartime traditions. While these claims are yet to be substantiated, they have prompted widespread discussion about the extent of state-sponsored violence and secretive rituals in Zimbabwe's political power struggles.

Mutami also exposed a covert plot she claims she uncovered to assassinate Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the son of the late former President Robert Mugabe. According to Mutami, the plot was a form of political retribution against the former First Lady Grace Mugabe, stemming from deep-rooted political grievances.

"I happened to stumble upon a covert file where people were planning to eliminate Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe because his mother had stepped on their toes. My conscience wouldn't let me rest, and I didn't want Dr. Grace Mugabe to go through what Prof Jonathan Moyo had gone through," Mutami revealed.

Mutami further claims that she shared this information with the late President Mugabe through a trusted CIO contact. She alleges that Mugabe was shocked by her revelation, as even the intelligence agency had been unaware of the plot.

"They asked me to repeat the story five times. Happyton Bonyongwe knows about this story. They investigated my claims, which turned out to be true, and President Mugabe was shocked how I had managed to gather that kind of information because the organisation didn't have the data, and I wasn't trained to do that kind of work," she said.

Impressed by her intelligence-gathering skills, Mutami claims that President Mugabe personally offered her a position within the CIO, but she turned it down, stating that she had no interest in intelligence work or relocating back to Zimbabwe.

"I was offered employment in the CIO by the late President Mugabe himself, but I politely declined the offer because I didn't do a gesture of goodwill for a reward," she explained.

In addition to the offer from Mugabe's CIO, Mutami claimed that Zimbabwe's Defence Intelligence also sought to recruit her, offering professional training and a job. However, former Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso (SB) Moyo opposed her recruitment. She recalls a tense meeting with Moyo, where he gave her an ultimatum to choose between the job offer from Defence Intelligence and her loyalty to him.

"SB Moyo got wind of the proposal and called for an urgent meet-up. He angrily asked if I was out of my mind. He didn't want me in the system but by his side whenever he needed me. He gave me an option to choose between him and the Defence Intelligence job offer, and of course, you all know I loved that man. I chose him, and to date, I don't have any regrets," Mutami shared.

Mutami concluded her revelations by urging ZANU PF members to reflect on the innocent lives affected by their internal power struggles. She lamented the cycle of violence, betrayal, and exploitation within the ruling party, warning that political battles often come at the cost of human lives.

"As you fight each other in ZANU PF, always think of the innocent casualties that might suffer because of your actions. ZANU is like a beast that devours its own grandchildren," she said.

Her remarks have reignited discussions on the murky nature of Zimbabwe's political landscape, where allegations of assassinations, internal purges, and intelligence plots have long been whispered within political circles. However, ZANU PF and government officials have yet to publicly respond to her claims.

As the debate continues, the Zimbabwean public is left grappling with the implications of these explosive allegations, questioning the extent to which state power has been used to eliminate perceived political threats, as well as the moral cost of the country's political ambitions.

Source - zimbabwean

Comments


Must Read

Tagwirei becomes first black recipient of Global Award of Excellence

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

3 Zimbabweans in court for kidnapping Cape Town man

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

'ED2030 is dead and buried,' said Charamba. Nonsense! Not before Mnangagwa is himself certified dead and buried

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mnangagwa successfully thwarted a premature revolution! We waited for a Geza signal that would never come!

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Unprofessional Scottland FC fined in debut match

4 hrs ago | 185 Views

Chinese boss guns down gold miner in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 758 Views

The tragedy of 'Zimba the Arsonist' who torched King Mzilikazi's gravesite

9 hrs ago | 493 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu failed to pay membership subscriptions

10 hrs ago | 642 Views

Siblings arrested for staging fake armed robbery

10 hrs ago | 399 Views

Speeding BMW driver kills 6-year-old in road accident

10 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zimbabwe targets Asian travel groups to boost off-peak season

10 hrs ago | 89 Views

'Chamisa was not involved in Gushungo Dairies transport scheme'

10 hrs ago | 545 Views

Warren Hills housing development abusing prison labour

10 hrs ago | 136 Views

ZBC faces backlash for airing Wicknell Chivayo's lobola ceremony

11 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Zimbabwe-born Darrien Landsberg eyes 'bigger goals'

11 hrs ago | 103 Views

Marshal Munetsi scores historic goal for Wolves

11 hrs ago | 416 Views

Top cop accused of extorting business community

11 hrs ago | 107 Views

Bulawayo police detective killed by friendly fire?

11 hrs ago | 653 Views

Mnangagwa succession: Zanu-PF purge opens can of worms

11 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zanu-PF celebrates Trump funding freeze

11 hrs ago | 206 Views

Minister optimistic on Gwayi-Shangani Dam deadline

11 hrs ago | 81 Views

Alarm over major city dam's low water inflows

11 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe man jailed 15 years for sodomy

11 hrs ago | 78 Views

Man stabs neighbour over snooker

11 hrs ago | 35 Views

Police block CCC MP from holding feedback meeting

11 hrs ago | 45 Views

Nurse aides fume over govt discrimination

11 hrs ago | 39 Views

ZRP duped in US$850,000 sleeping bags deal

11 hrs ago | 55 Views

Bulawayo dams remain critically low since Independence

11 hrs ago | 23 Views

Bulawayo hotels, lodges already fully booked ahead of ZITF 2025

11 hrs ago | 55 Views

Bulawayo seeks to tap into diaspora market for economic growth

11 hrs ago | 37 Views

BCC struggles with water bursts

11 hrs ago | 31 Views

Detective Constable Hove mourned after tragic shooting

11 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bulawayo tops national crime rate

11 hrs ago | 36 Views

Dynamos goal drought continues

11 hrs ago | 22 Views

Nees finalising Zimbabwe Warriors Squad for FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers

11 hrs ago | 61 Views

Sheriff of the High Court to launch e-auctions

11 hrs ago | 15 Views

Ex-Harare Mayor avoided Town House meals over poisoning fears

11 hrs ago | 34 Views

Chiwenga in emotional return to former school

11 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe govt rolls out POS machines to formalise informal businesses

11 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe welcomes US investment in coal production

11 hrs ago | 134 Views

Driving schools deregistered over safety violations in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 112 Views

Tongogara's overt hostility toward Herbert Chitepo

08 Mar 2025 at 18:22hrs | 1141 Views

'Revolution identifies Zim leaders, not ordinary people,' ZLWVA

08 Mar 2025 at 17:40hrs | 888 Views

Chivayo introduced girlfriend to Mnangagwa, sparking curiosity

08 Mar 2025 at 17:02hrs | 3119 Views

MP compares Zimbabwe's proposed radio licence fee to HIV infection

08 Mar 2025 at 17:01hrs | 746 Views

Mhona says Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road to be expanded, gives no timelines

08 Mar 2025 at 17:00hrs | 546 Views

Man assaults neighbour over donkey cart

08 Mar 2025 at 16:11hrs | 304 Views

Minister Mhona reminded of Victoria Falls-Beitbridge road bad state

08 Mar 2025 at 16:09hrs | 359 Views

Emmerson Mnangagwa and the 26 criminals around him

08 Mar 2025 at 15:51hrs | 1249 Views