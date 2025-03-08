Zimbabwe targets Asian travel groups to boost off-peak season

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) is looking to leverage travel groups, particularly from Asia, to maintain momentum in the local tourism industry during the off-peak season. Visitor numbers typically dip after the festive season, lasting through to the end of March, but the presence of travel groups helps fill this gap and ensures the industry remains vibrant.As the Asian market continues to grow, more travelers from regions such as Singapore, Hong Kong, and the Philippines are opting to visit Zimbabwe in groups, providing a much-needed boost during quieter months.In a bid to attract more visitors from these countries, the ZTA is hosting a familiarisation tour for nine travel agents from key Asian markets. Arriving in Victoria Falls on Friday, the agents are visiting the iconic Victoria Falls National Park, exploring the Rainforest, and experiencing Zimbabwe's local culture at the Boma Dinner and Drum Show. Additionally, the agents are touring various hotels and lodges to better understand the country's tourism offerings.The ZTA highlighted the potential of the Asian market, noting that Hong Kong's outbound tourism market alone is expected to generate $863.2 million in 2025. This visit is seen as a step toward broadening Zimbabwe's appeal to new and traditional markets while addressing off-season challenges.The Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry is committed to bridging the seasonal gaps by cultivating new markets and promoting domestic tourism.