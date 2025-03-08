Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe targets Asian travel groups to boost off-peak season

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) is looking to leverage travel groups, particularly from Asia, to maintain momentum in the local tourism industry during the off-peak season. Visitor numbers typically dip after the festive season, lasting through to the end of March, but the presence of travel groups helps fill this gap and ensures the industry remains vibrant.

As the Asian market continues to grow, more travelers from regions such as Singapore, Hong Kong, and the Philippines are opting to visit Zimbabwe in groups, providing a much-needed boost during quieter months.

In a bid to attract more visitors from these countries, the ZTA is hosting a familiarisation tour for nine travel agents from key Asian markets. Arriving in Victoria Falls on Friday, the agents are visiting the iconic Victoria Falls National Park, exploring the Rainforest, and experiencing Zimbabwe's local culture at the Boma Dinner and Drum Show. Additionally, the agents are touring various hotels and lodges to better understand the country's tourism offerings.

The ZTA highlighted the potential of the Asian market, noting that Hong Kong's outbound tourism market alone is expected to generate $863.2 million in 2025. This visit is seen as a step toward broadening Zimbabwe's appeal to new and traditional markets while addressing off-season challenges.

The Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry is committed to bridging the seasonal gaps by cultivating new markets and promoting domestic tourism.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #ZTA, #Asia, #Travel

Comments


Must Read

Tagwirei becomes first black recipient of Global Award of Excellence

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

3 Zimbabweans in court for kidnapping Cape Town man

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

'ED2030 is dead and buried,' said Charamba. Nonsense! Not before Mnangagwa is himself certified dead and buried

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mnangagwa successfully thwarted a premature revolution! We waited for a Geza signal that would never come!

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Unprofessional Scottland FC fined in debut match

4 hrs ago | 185 Views

Chinese boss guns down gold miner in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 758 Views

The tragedy of 'Zimba the Arsonist' who torched King Mzilikazi's gravesite

9 hrs ago | 493 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu failed to pay membership subscriptions

10 hrs ago | 642 Views

Siblings arrested for staging fake armed robbery

10 hrs ago | 399 Views

Speeding BMW driver kills 6-year-old in road accident

10 hrs ago | 371 Views

'Chamisa was not involved in Gushungo Dairies transport scheme'

10 hrs ago | 545 Views

Assassinations, rituals, and power struggles within ZANU PF

10 hrs ago | 2284 Views

Warren Hills housing development abusing prison labour

10 hrs ago | 136 Views

ZBC faces backlash for airing Wicknell Chivayo's lobola ceremony

11 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Zimbabwe-born Darrien Landsberg eyes 'bigger goals'

11 hrs ago | 103 Views

Marshal Munetsi scores historic goal for Wolves

11 hrs ago | 416 Views

Top cop accused of extorting business community

11 hrs ago | 107 Views

Bulawayo police detective killed by friendly fire?

11 hrs ago | 653 Views

Mnangagwa succession: Zanu-PF purge opens can of worms

11 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zanu-PF celebrates Trump funding freeze

11 hrs ago | 206 Views

Minister optimistic on Gwayi-Shangani Dam deadline

11 hrs ago | 81 Views

Alarm over major city dam's low water inflows

11 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe man jailed 15 years for sodomy

11 hrs ago | 78 Views

Man stabs neighbour over snooker

11 hrs ago | 35 Views

Police block CCC MP from holding feedback meeting

11 hrs ago | 45 Views

Nurse aides fume over govt discrimination

11 hrs ago | 39 Views

ZRP duped in US$850,000 sleeping bags deal

11 hrs ago | 55 Views

Bulawayo dams remain critically low since Independence

11 hrs ago | 23 Views

Bulawayo hotels, lodges already fully booked ahead of ZITF 2025

11 hrs ago | 55 Views

Bulawayo seeks to tap into diaspora market for economic growth

11 hrs ago | 37 Views

BCC struggles with water bursts

11 hrs ago | 31 Views

Detective Constable Hove mourned after tragic shooting

11 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bulawayo tops national crime rate

11 hrs ago | 36 Views

Dynamos goal drought continues

11 hrs ago | 22 Views

Nees finalising Zimbabwe Warriors Squad for FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers

11 hrs ago | 61 Views

Sheriff of the High Court to launch e-auctions

11 hrs ago | 15 Views

Ex-Harare Mayor avoided Town House meals over poisoning fears

11 hrs ago | 34 Views

Chiwenga in emotional return to former school

11 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe govt rolls out POS machines to formalise informal businesses

11 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe welcomes US investment in coal production

11 hrs ago | 134 Views

Driving schools deregistered over safety violations in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 112 Views

Tongogara's overt hostility toward Herbert Chitepo

08 Mar 2025 at 18:22hrs | 1141 Views

'Revolution identifies Zim leaders, not ordinary people,' ZLWVA

08 Mar 2025 at 17:40hrs | 888 Views

Chivayo introduced girlfriend to Mnangagwa, sparking curiosity

08 Mar 2025 at 17:02hrs | 3119 Views

MP compares Zimbabwe's proposed radio licence fee to HIV infection

08 Mar 2025 at 17:01hrs | 746 Views

Mhona says Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road to be expanded, gives no timelines

08 Mar 2025 at 17:00hrs | 546 Views

Man assaults neighbour over donkey cart

08 Mar 2025 at 16:11hrs | 304 Views

Minister Mhona reminded of Victoria Falls-Beitbridge road bad state

08 Mar 2025 at 16:09hrs | 359 Views

Emmerson Mnangagwa and the 26 criminals around him

08 Mar 2025 at 15:51hrs | 1249 Views