News / National
Speeding BMW driver kills 6-year-old in road accident
10 hrs ago | Views
A horrific accident occurred on the Ngundu-Tanganda Road in Manicaland Province on 25 February 2025, when a speeding driver struck and killed a 6-year-old child who was crossing the road.
The victim, identified as Last Manjowe, was with other school children when a BMW X3, driven by Innocent Bvuma from Chipinge, collided with him.
The accident, which has shocked the local community, has been attributed to excessive speed and failure to maintain a proper lookout, according to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe. The authority emphasized that driving at high speed is a serious offense under the Zimbabwe Road Traffic Act, which imposes heavy penalties on violators.
In response to the incident, Bvuma was fined US$400, with a warning that failure to pay would result in a six-month prison sentence. The tragic event has brought renewed attention to road safety concerns, particularly in areas where children frequently cross busy roads.
Source - The Chronicle