Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Speeding BMW driver kills 6-year-old in road accident

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
A horrific accident occurred on the Ngundu-Tanganda Road in Manicaland Province on 25 February 2025, when a speeding driver struck and killed a 6-year-old child who was crossing the road.

The victim, identified as Last Manjowe, was with other school children when a BMW X3, driven by Innocent Bvuma from Chipinge, collided with him.

The accident, which has shocked the local community, has been attributed to excessive speed and failure to maintain a proper lookout, according to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe. The authority emphasized that driving at high speed is a serious offense under the Zimbabwe Road Traffic Act, which imposes heavy penalties on violators.

In response to the incident, Bvuma was fined US$400, with a warning that failure to pay would result in a six-month prison sentence. The tragic event has brought renewed attention to road safety concerns, particularly in areas where children frequently cross busy roads.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #BMW, #Driver, #Accident

Comments


Must Read

Tagwirei becomes first black recipient of Global Award of Excellence

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

3 Zimbabweans in court for kidnapping Cape Town man

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

'ED2030 is dead and buried,' said Charamba. Nonsense! Not before Mnangagwa is himself certified dead and buried

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mnangagwa successfully thwarted a premature revolution! We waited for a Geza signal that would never come!

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Unprofessional Scottland FC fined in debut match

4 hrs ago | 185 Views

Chinese boss guns down gold miner in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 758 Views

The tragedy of 'Zimba the Arsonist' who torched King Mzilikazi's gravesite

9 hrs ago | 493 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu failed to pay membership subscriptions

10 hrs ago | 642 Views

Siblings arrested for staging fake armed robbery

10 hrs ago | 399 Views

Zimbabwe targets Asian travel groups to boost off-peak season

10 hrs ago | 89 Views

'Chamisa was not involved in Gushungo Dairies transport scheme'

10 hrs ago | 546 Views

Assassinations, rituals, and power struggles within ZANU PF

10 hrs ago | 2284 Views

Warren Hills housing development abusing prison labour

10 hrs ago | 136 Views

ZBC faces backlash for airing Wicknell Chivayo's lobola ceremony

11 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Zimbabwe-born Darrien Landsberg eyes 'bigger goals'

11 hrs ago | 103 Views

Marshal Munetsi scores historic goal for Wolves

11 hrs ago | 416 Views

Top cop accused of extorting business community

11 hrs ago | 107 Views

Bulawayo police detective killed by friendly fire?

11 hrs ago | 654 Views

Mnangagwa succession: Zanu-PF purge opens can of worms

11 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zanu-PF celebrates Trump funding freeze

11 hrs ago | 206 Views

Minister optimistic on Gwayi-Shangani Dam deadline

11 hrs ago | 81 Views

Alarm over major city dam's low water inflows

11 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe man jailed 15 years for sodomy

11 hrs ago | 78 Views

Man stabs neighbour over snooker

11 hrs ago | 35 Views

Police block CCC MP from holding feedback meeting

11 hrs ago | 45 Views

Nurse aides fume over govt discrimination

11 hrs ago | 39 Views

ZRP duped in US$850,000 sleeping bags deal

11 hrs ago | 55 Views

Bulawayo dams remain critically low since Independence

11 hrs ago | 23 Views

Bulawayo hotels, lodges already fully booked ahead of ZITF 2025

11 hrs ago | 55 Views

Bulawayo seeks to tap into diaspora market for economic growth

11 hrs ago | 37 Views

BCC struggles with water bursts

11 hrs ago | 31 Views

Detective Constable Hove mourned after tragic shooting

11 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bulawayo tops national crime rate

11 hrs ago | 36 Views

Dynamos goal drought continues

11 hrs ago | 22 Views

Nees finalising Zimbabwe Warriors Squad for FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers

11 hrs ago | 61 Views

Sheriff of the High Court to launch e-auctions

11 hrs ago | 15 Views

Ex-Harare Mayor avoided Town House meals over poisoning fears

11 hrs ago | 34 Views

Chiwenga in emotional return to former school

11 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe govt rolls out POS machines to formalise informal businesses

11 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe welcomes US investment in coal production

11 hrs ago | 134 Views

Driving schools deregistered over safety violations in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 112 Views

Tongogara's overt hostility toward Herbert Chitepo

08 Mar 2025 at 18:22hrs | 1141 Views

'Revolution identifies Zim leaders, not ordinary people,' ZLWVA

08 Mar 2025 at 17:40hrs | 888 Views

Chivayo introduced girlfriend to Mnangagwa, sparking curiosity

08 Mar 2025 at 17:02hrs | 3119 Views

MP compares Zimbabwe's proposed radio licence fee to HIV infection

08 Mar 2025 at 17:01hrs | 746 Views

Mhona says Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road to be expanded, gives no timelines

08 Mar 2025 at 17:00hrs | 546 Views

Man assaults neighbour over donkey cart

08 Mar 2025 at 16:11hrs | 304 Views

Minister Mhona reminded of Victoria Falls-Beitbridge road bad state

08 Mar 2025 at 16:09hrs | 359 Views

Emmerson Mnangagwa and the 26 criminals around him

08 Mar 2025 at 15:51hrs | 1249 Views