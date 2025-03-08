Siblings arrested for staging fake armed robbery

News / National

by Staff reporter

A brother and sister duo from Zvishavane, Midlands, were apprehended after orchestrating a daring fake armed robbery at DA Motors Service Station on February 23, 2025.Biana Madzudzu (26), a trusted supervisor at DA Motors, masterminded the elaborate heist. She staged a convincing robbery, feigning distress at knife-point to deceive her colleagues and the station's security personnel. However, while the façade unfolded, Biana secretly handed over US$18,200 in cash and fuel coupons to her partner in crime - her own brother, Givemore Madzudzu (37).The siblings' plan unraveled when Biana reported the fake robbery to authorities. A police investigation exposed the plot, and after interrogating Biana, law enforcement discovered the hidden loot in the Kandodo and Zuderberg mountains.In a statement released on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) confirmed the arrest and recovery of US$12,258 in cash, fuel coupons, and other stolen items.Both Biana and Givemore were sentenced to 36 months in prison. However, 12 months of their sentence were waived contingent on good behaviour, with an additional 12 months waived if they pay US$3,500 in restitution.This incident highlights the growing trend of staged crimes, raising concerns about internal security and trust within workplaces.