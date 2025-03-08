Sengezo Tshabangu failed to pay membership subscriptions

News / National

by Staff reporter

Sengezo Tshabangu, the former Secretary General of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has been expelled from the party following a disciplinary hearing held on February 12, 2025. Court documents reveal that Tshabangu allegedly failed to pay his membership subscriptions for the year 2024, effectively rendering himself a non-member of the party.Tshabangu's expulsion came after the party found him guilty of violating the CCC constitution and disrespecting its leadership. The disciplinary process was triggered after Tshabangu made unauthorized changes to the party's structure within parliament, an act that was deemed as contrary to the party's rules and norms.The party leadership moved swiftly to address the breach, concluding that Tshabangu's actions undermined the integrity of the party. His failure to settle his membership dues, combined with his actions, led to his removal from the position.The expulsion has sparked debate within political circles, with some supporters expressing concern over internal party processes, while critics have highlighted the need for accountability in party leadership roles. The CCC has yet to comment further on the decision, but sources suggest that the expulsion is part of broader efforts to ensure strict adherence to party rules.