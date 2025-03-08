3 Zimbabweans in court for kidnapping Cape Town man

News / National

by Staff reporter

Three Zimbabwean nationals accused of kidnapping a Cape Town man and demanding R5m ransom appeared in the Stellenbosch Regional court on Monday.Luckmore Tawanda Muzhira, Takudzwa Trust Nzounhenda and Itai Elvis Takawira face charges of assault, extortion, robbery and kidnapping. The matter has been postponed to March 14 for a formal bail application. The trio, aged 28, 35 and 39 were arrested on Friday during a multi-disciplinary intelligence-led operation involving the Hawks the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation and the Police's Provincial Organised Crime, Hostage Negotiation Team (HNT) and Boland K9 Unit.Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said the team was following up on a complaint that the victim who was visiting a shop in Stellenbosch last Thursday did not return home. Vukubi said the family received a ransom demand in the millions and that a video was also sent to them of the loved one, whose hands were tied and was blindfolded."It was reported that the family received a WhatsApp message whereby the sender stated that he knew the whereabouts of the victim and demanded R100 000.00 in exchange for his location," he explained."The sender of the message further claimed to be a middleman and mentioned that the kidnappers were demanding R5 million but that he personally needed R100 000.00 fearing for the victim's life. "On the same day, the victim's brother allegedly received another WhatsApp message containing a video showing the victim with his hands tied and eyes blindfolded. Further threatening messages followed, warning that the victim would be killed."Vukubi added that their quick-thinking team managed to rescue the man from his kidnappers. The victim was left injured but stable. "Meticulous investigation by the multi-disciplinary team led to the identification of two suspected vehicles on February 28," he detailed."One of the suspected vehicles, a black VW, was stopped by the Boland K9 Unit near Stellenbosch. The victim was found inside the vehicle and was rescued. "He was taken to hospital for medical examination with serious head injuries."