Tagwirei becomes first black recipient of Global Award of Excellence

News / National

by Staff reporter

Dr. Kudakwashe Tagwirei, Chief Executive Officer of Sakunda Holdings, made history this weekend at Solusi University by becoming the first black individual to receive the Global Award of Excellence from the General Conference of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.The prestigious award recognizes individuals who have made a global impact on education, and Dr. Tagwirei was honored for his contributions through the Bridging Gap Foundation, which has transformed 63 schools across Zimbabwe by providing tractors, farming implements, and infrastructure development.At Solusi University alone, projects worth at least US$7 million have been implemented, including irrigation systems, borehole drilling, transport donations, and rehabilitation of water and sewer systems.Seventh-Day Adventist Church General Conference Director for Education, Dr. Lisa Hardy, highlighted Tagwirei's impact beyond Zimbabwe, noting his contributions to educational institutions across Africa, Asia, the Americas, and Europe.In his acceptance speech, Dr. Tagwirei emphasized that education should be a force for transformation, ensuring institutions thrive with sustainability and excellence.Beyond education, Tagwirei has also contributed to Zimbabwe's health sector, funding Arundel Hospital in Harare, which has provided free medical services to over half a million people. Additionally, he has donated over US$3.5 million to six church conferences.