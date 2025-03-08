Mnangagwa gazettes Zimbabwe, Belarus tax agreement

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially gazetted the tax agreement between Zimbabwe and the Republic of Belarus, a deal initially concluded in January 2023. This development was announced in Proclamation 2 of 2025, included in Statutory Instrument 18 of 2025, published in an Extraordinary Government Gazette last week.The agreement is designed to prevent double taxation and curb tax evasion concerning income and property taxes. It aims to streamline tax relations between the two nations while fostering trade and economic cooperation on mutually beneficial terms.A section of the proclamation states: "Whereas, it is provided for by section 91 of the Income Tax Act that the President may enter into agreements with the government of any other country or territory to prevent, mitigate, or discontinue the levying of taxes on the same income . . ."The agreement was officially finalized with the Belarusian Government on January 31, 2023, and has now been formally proclaimed into effect.Zimbabwe and Belarus have strengthened bilateral relations in recent years, culminating in the inaugural session of the Zimbabwe-Belarus Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC) held in Harare last year. The session facilitated multiple memoranda of understanding, agreements, and commercial contracts between the two countries.Bilateral cooperation extends across various sectors, including mining, infrastructure development, science and innovation, agriculture, and industry. As part of this collaboration, Belarus has supplied Zimbabwe with essential equipment such as tractors, earth-moving trucks, and firefighting machinery.President Mnangagwa and Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko have engaged in several high-level discussions through State visits and international forums, further solidifying diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations. This latest tax agreement underscores their commitment to deepening economic engagement and fostering a more structured investment environment.