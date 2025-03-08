Man's bid to sue wife flops

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Harare man's attempt to file for a protection order against his wife was dismissed after a magistrate ruled that the case was wrongly filed and lacked merit. The dispute centered on two houses, with the man claiming his wife unlawfully took possession of the properties and withheld important documents from him.Presiding magistrate Ms. Meenal Narotam found that there were no grounds for a protection order, emphasizing that the property dispute should be addressed in the appropriate court.Mr. Hillary Madzvimbo alleged that his wife, Caroline Madzvimbo, forcibly seized the two houses and denied him access. However, Mrs. Madzvimbo countered that the houses were built before her husband left his job with Econet and that she needed to rent them out to support their children, as he was now unemployed.She further claimed that Mr. Madzvimbo squandered his US$30,000 severance package while living with a girlfriend. Mr. Madzvimbo disputed this, stating that he used part of the money to construct the properties in Harare's Eastview suburb."My wife claims she is in charge of the two houses, but I do not have access to either property because she has put tenants in both," Mr. Madzvimbo said. He accused his wife of collecting rent and misappropriating the funds.He also alleged that after he was involved in a car accident on March 29 last year, Mrs. Madzvimbo took possession of all his important documents, including his driver's license, and has since refused to return them.Mrs. Madzvimbo denied the allegations, asserting that she was the true victim. She maintained that Mr. Madzvimbo only contributed US$4,000 of his severance pay to her business, which has since been the family's primary source of income."The rest of that money was squandered by his girlfriend while he was living with her," she said.She explained that renting out the properties was necessary to provide for their children, as Mr. Madzvimbo had left her without financial support. She also accused him of being abusive and opportunistic, only seeking to reclaim the property now that he was unemployed.After considering both arguments, Magistrate Narotam dismissed Mr. Madzvimbo's application, ruling that his allegations lacked merit. She advised him to seek resolution through the appropriate legal channels if he wished to claim ownership of the properties.