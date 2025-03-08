Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man's bid to sue wife flops

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A Harare man's attempt to file for a protection order against his wife was dismissed after a magistrate ruled that the case was wrongly filed and lacked merit. The dispute centered on two houses, with the man claiming his wife unlawfully took possession of the properties and withheld important documents from him.

Presiding magistrate Ms. Meenal Narotam found that there were no grounds for a protection order, emphasizing that the property dispute should be addressed in the appropriate court.

Mr. Hillary Madzvimbo alleged that his wife, Caroline Madzvimbo, forcibly seized the two houses and denied him access. However, Mrs. Madzvimbo countered that the houses were built before her husband left his job with Econet and that she needed to rent them out to support their children, as he was now unemployed.

She further claimed that Mr. Madzvimbo squandered his US$30,000 severance package while living with a girlfriend. Mr. Madzvimbo disputed this, stating that he used part of the money to construct the properties in Harare's Eastview suburb.

"My wife claims she is in charge of the two houses, but I do not have access to either property because she has put tenants in both," Mr. Madzvimbo said. He accused his wife of collecting rent and misappropriating the funds.

He also alleged that after he was involved in a car accident on March 29 last year, Mrs. Madzvimbo took possession of all his important documents, including his driver's license, and has since refused to return them.

Mrs. Madzvimbo denied the allegations, asserting that she was the true victim. She maintained that Mr. Madzvimbo only contributed US$4,000 of his severance pay to her business, which has since been the family's primary source of income.

"The rest of that money was squandered by his girlfriend while he was living with her," she said.

She explained that renting out the properties was necessary to provide for their children, as Mr. Madzvimbo had left her without financial support. She also accused him of being abusive and opportunistic, only seeking to reclaim the property now that he was unemployed.

After considering both arguments, Magistrate Narotam dismissed Mr. Madzvimbo's application, ruling that his allegations lacked merit. She advised him to seek resolution through the appropriate legal channels if he wished to claim ownership of the properties.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Court, #Sue, #Flop

Comments


Must Read

Modi takes over Choppies outlets

1 hr ago | 190 Views

Zimbabwe's central bank confident of gold-backed ZiG currency

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mhlanga's bail hearing to be heard today

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe woman loses hand in attack by hyena

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

China committed to propping up Zimbabwe in medical advancements

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Brighton 'MaNinja' shines as Bosso crush Kwekwe United

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over 516 offer letters to Mashonaland youths

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

200 houses in Harare face demolition

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

200 houses in Harare face demolition

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mnangagwa gazettes Zimbabwe, Belarus tax agreement

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Tagwirei becomes first black recipient of Global Award of Excellence

13 hrs ago | 1200 Views

3 Zimbabweans in court for kidnapping Cape Town man

13 hrs ago | 603 Views

'ED2030 is dead and buried,' said Charamba. Nonsense! Not before Mnangagwa is himself certified dead and buried

14 hrs ago | 790 Views

Mnangagwa successfully thwarted a premature revolution! We waited for a Geza signal that would never come!

14 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Unprofessional Scottland FC fined in debut match

14 hrs ago | 1803 Views

Chinese boss guns down gold miner in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 1529 Views

The tragedy of 'Zimba the Arsonist' who torched King Mzilikazi's gravesite

19 hrs ago | 963 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu failed to pay membership subscriptions

19 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Siblings arrested for staging fake armed robbery

19 hrs ago | 589 Views

Speeding BMW driver kills 6-year-old in road accident

19 hrs ago | 553 Views

Zimbabwe targets Asian travel groups to boost off-peak season

19 hrs ago | 124 Views

'Chamisa was not involved in Gushungo Dairies transport scheme'

20 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Assassinations, rituals, and power struggles within ZANU PF

20 hrs ago | 3513 Views

Warren Hills housing development abusing prison labour

20 hrs ago | 308 Views

ZBC faces backlash for airing Wicknell Chivayo's lobola ceremony

20 hrs ago | 5937 Views

Zimbabwe-born Darrien Landsberg eyes 'bigger goals'

20 hrs ago | 169 Views

Marshal Munetsi scores historic goal for Wolves

21 hrs ago | 618 Views

Top cop accused of extorting business community

21 hrs ago | 217 Views

Bulawayo police detective killed by friendly fire?

21 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Mnangagwa succession: Zanu-PF purge opens can of worms

21 hrs ago | 479 Views

Zanu-PF celebrates Trump funding freeze

21 hrs ago | 346 Views

Minister optimistic on Gwayi-Shangani Dam deadline

21 hrs ago | 138 Views

Alarm over major city dam's low water inflows

21 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe man jailed 15 years for sodomy

21 hrs ago | 176 Views

Man stabs neighbour over snooker

21 hrs ago | 80 Views

Police block CCC MP from holding feedback meeting

21 hrs ago | 69 Views

Nurse aides fume over govt discrimination

21 hrs ago | 88 Views

ZRP duped in US$850,000 sleeping bags deal

21 hrs ago | 121 Views

Bulawayo dams remain critically low since Independence

21 hrs ago | 75 Views

Bulawayo hotels, lodges already fully booked ahead of ZITF 2025

21 hrs ago | 1819 Views

Bulawayo seeks to tap into diaspora market for economic growth

21 hrs ago | 60 Views

BCC struggles with water bursts

21 hrs ago | 54 Views

Detective Constable Hove mourned after tragic shooting

21 hrs ago | 159 Views

Bulawayo tops national crime rate

21 hrs ago | 56 Views

Dynamos goal drought continues

21 hrs ago | 34 Views

Nees finalising Zimbabwe Warriors Squad for FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers

21 hrs ago | 112 Views

Sheriff of the High Court to launch e-auctions

21 hrs ago | 28 Views

Ex-Harare Mayor avoided Town House meals over poisoning fears

21 hrs ago | 70 Views

Chiwenga in emotional return to former school

21 hrs ago | 142 Views