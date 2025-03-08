200 houses in Harare face demolition

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
Zanu-PF makes inroads into Harare
The Secretary for Environment in the Zanu-PF Youth League, Tsitsi Taomera, has secured victory in the primary elections for the Glen View South constituency.

The 37-year-old politician triumphed in a male-dominated race and will represent the ruling party in the by-elections scheduled for April 12. The seat was left vacant following the passing of opposition CCC's Gladymore Hakata.

Taomera received 315 votes, outpacing her competitors - Jabulani Mbetu, Tawanda Utete, and Bwanyu Muchakachi.

Zanu-PF Politburo member and Secretary for Mines and Mining Development, Paul Mangwana, announced the results at the Glen View Community Hall yesterday. He stressed the importance of unity among all contestants for the party's success in the forthcoming elections.

"The elections were just an internal process. What is now more important is to win the by-elections against the opposition," said Mangwana.

He called upon party members in Glen View to remain committed and support Taomera's candidacy to ensure victory in the constituency.

Zanu-PF Harare provincial youth chairman, Emmanuel Mahachi, expressed confidence in the party's campaign efforts and emphasised that the youth would work tirelessly to back Taomera.

"Glen View South used to be a stronghold for the opposition, but this time around, we will turn the tables," said Mahachi.

He also criticised the opposition for alleged corruption and mismanagement of public funds, urging residents to support President Mnangagwa's development initiatives.

Taomera has pledged to collaborate with her former rivals in the primaries to bolster Zanu-PF's strength in Glen View South.

"In unity, we will conquer. Let's work hard to bring the seat to Zanu-PF," she stated.

As the party prepares for the by-elections, Taomera remains optimistic about reclaiming the seat and underscored the importance of teamwork in securing victory.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Harare, #CCC

