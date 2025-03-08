Mnangagwa to hand over 516 offer letters to Mashonaland youths

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa is set to officially present at least 516 offer letters for agricultural land, each measuring 10 hectares, to youths in Mashonaland West as part of a broader initiative to empower young Zimbabweans through agriculture. The programme has been tentatively scheduled for March 20.The initiative is expected to unlock significant financial opportunities, enhance land security, and drive economic growth for Zimbabwean youths, allowing them to play a crucial role in national development through agriculture.Youth Empowerment, Development, and Vocational Training Minister, Tino Machakaire, emphasized the importance of youth involvement in Zimbabwe's development during an inter-district meeting in Chinhoyi on Saturday."Youths have always been the key drivers of development and are a key component for Zimbabwe's achievement of Vision 2030," he said. Minister Machakaire encouraged young people to focus on constructive decision-making rather than engaging in divisive actions on social media, highlighting their crucial role in shaping the country's future.Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Marian Chombo, hailed the initiative as a major step towards job creation and economic growth in the province."By empowering our youth and local businesses, we can drive sustainable development," she stated, urging collaboration among all stakeholders to ensure the success of the programme.Both ministers reiterated that real transformation stems from action and dedication rather than slogans, reinforcing the government's commitment to achieving its Vision 2030 goal of an empowered upper-middle-income society.