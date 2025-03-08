Latest News Editor's Choice


Brighton 'MaNinja' shines as Bosso crush Kwekwe United

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Highlanders 4-0 Kwekwe United

Brighton "MaNinja" Ncube's sensational hat-trick was the highlight of the game as Highlanders dismissed Kwekwe United 4-0 in their first home match of the 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

The striker's goals played a pivotal role in the comfortable victory, making him the first player to score a hat-trick this season. It was also his first hat-trick in Bosso colours.

The game got off to a blistering start. In the second minute, a brilliant cross from Mason Mushore found Melikhaya Ncube inside the box, and the midfielder made no mistake, heading the ball past Kwekwe goalkeeper Elton Nechirwe to give the hosts the lead.

Highlanders were relentless in their pursuit of a second goal, and it came in the 15th minute. After a dazzling solo run into the box, MaNinja was brought down by a Kwekwe United defender, earning a penalty for the home side. The Bosso forward stepped up to take the spot-kick and sent Nechirwe the wrong way, doubling his side's lead.

The match took a significant turn in the 26th minute when Kwekwe United's goalkeeper, Nechirwe, was sent off for handling the ball outside the penalty area to deny Reason Sibanda a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

With the visitors reduced to 10 men, Highlanders capitalised on their numerical advantage, continuing to dominate possession and pressing for more goals.

On the stroke of half-time, MaNinja completed his brace. McKinnon Mushore played a perfectly timed pass through to Brighton, who finished with composure into the bottom right corner, extending Highlanders' lead to 3-0. It was a fitting end to a dominant first-half performance from Bosso.

In the second half, Highlanders showed no signs of letting up. In the 68th minute, Brighton completed his hat-trick, converting his second penalty of the day. The referee awarded the penalty after Sibanda was brought down inside the box.

Brighton stepped up once again, keeping his cool and sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to seal a 4-0 victory for Highlanders.

Bosso coach Kelvin Kaindu was delighted with the victory.

"Looking at how difficult it was in terms of preparation, I think it was a positive response. We managed to score four and keep a clean sheet. We looked a bit stable, we didn't allow the opponents to create those chances. We relaxed a bit when they were a man down; we allowed them to play in midfield, but what is positive is we had a bit of flair, and we are seeing signs of improvement from the first game.

"Having a player score three goals is a positive for us. Even last year, MaNinja played an important role in producing a top goal scorer. He has started positively, and for him to score three goals when he is not yet 100 percent fit is a positive development. He only started training last week," said Kaindu.

Kwekwe United coach Saul Chaminuka felt his team had a slow start to the game.

"We started the game slowly. We could have conceded more," said Chaminuka.

With a numerical disadvantage, Kwekwe United struggled to mount a serious challenge. Highlanders created a few more chances, including a miss from Sibanda in the 50th minute, but the game was already well beyond reach by then.

Brighton also had a great run in the 60th minute, but his cross into the box was intercepted by substitute goalkeeper, Lenon Gonese.

At full-time, the Highlanders supporters celebrated a resounding victory, with Brighton Ncube receiving the plaudits for his stunning hat-trick.

Teams
Highlanders: Raphael Pitisi (gk), Talent Dube, Arthur Ndlovu, Brian Mlotshwa, McKinnon Mushore (Gillian Nyathi, 74mins), Melikhaya Ncube, Reason Sibanda (Nqobile Ndlovu, 82mins), Prince Ndlovu (Marvin Sibanda, 56mins), Brighton Ncube (Nigel Banda, 74mins), Andrew Mbeba, Mason Mushore (Darlington Munkuli, 82mins)

Kwekwe United: Elton Nechirwe (gk), Andile Taruvinga, Leeroy Saungweme, Denis Dauda (Lenon Gonese, 31 mins), Saul Chaminuka, Emmanuel Mutimbanyoka (Simbarashe Musukutwa, 31mins), Muzenda Tafadzwa (Washington Ncube, 46mins), Hillary Bakacheza (Trevor Chikede, 54mins), Allen Gahadzikwa, Masimba Mambare, Agrippa Murimba (Timothy January, 46mins).

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Bosso, #Kwekwe, #PSL

