China committed to propping up Zimbabwe in medical advancements

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
China has reiterated its commitment to deepening reciprocal cooperation with Zimbabwe, as the two nations celebrated 40 years of China Medical Teams operating in the country.

Speaking at a reception to mark the milestone, Chinese Ambassador Zhou Ding, in a speech read on his behalf by Chargé d'Affaires Cheng Yan, commended the dedication of Chinese medical professionals in Zimbabwe.

"The Chinese government has described the China Medical Teams as exemplifying 'the fearlessness in the face of hardship, the readiness to dedicate, the commitment to saving lives, and the boundless love'," said Zhou.

"Over the past four decades, the China Medical Teams in Zimbabwe have lived up to this spirit and brought benefits to Zimbabwean people."

The event also saw the 21st China Medical Team being honoured with medals by the Zimbabwean government for successfully completing their mission, while the incoming 22nd team was officially welcomed.

Since their arrival in March 2023, the 21st team has provided high-quality medical care, serving at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and conducting outreach programs across all provinces. Over 14,000 patients have received free medical care through their efforts.

The team has also contributed to capacity building in Zimbabwe's healthcare sector by establishing key medical training facilities, including the Telemedicine Centre, the First-Aid Training Centre, and the Clinical Skills Training Centre. These facilities have trained more than 1,000 local doctors and nurses, improving medical knowledge and service delivery.

Captain Tan of the outgoing team reflected on their mission: "Upon our arrival, we quickly adapted to the environment and worked closely with colleagues at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. Together, we have provided high-quality clinical and imaging diagnostic services to 7,965 patients in one year."

He highlighted the introduction of advanced medical technologies and the creation of China-Zimbabwe healthcare training centres as significant achievements during their tenure.

Incoming team leader Zheng Xingyou expressed his team's enthusiasm and commitment to building on the work of their predecessors.

"Our team comprises 10 distinguished associate professors, each with extensive clinical experience from top-tier tertiary Class-A hospitals in Hunan province, China. We are inspired by the commendable achievements of the 21st China Medical Team to Zimbabwe, and their success serves as a shining example for us to follow," he said.

"Under the guidance of our embassy and with strong support from our Zimbabwean partners, we are confident that our team will make meaningful contributions to Zimbabwe's healthcare sector."

Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Sleiman Kwidini, who was the guest of honour, conveyed Zimbabwe's gratitude for China's longstanding medical assistance.

"For the past 40 years, these teams have been at the forefront of delivering quality healthcare to our people, often in the most remote and underserved areas," he said.

He noted that the 21st team's work - treating thousands of patients, training healthcare workers, and establishing critical medical infrastructure - has left a lasting impact on the country's healthcare system.

China's support for Zimbabwe extends beyond healthcare, spanning sectors such as energy, agriculture, education, and infrastructure development. This cooperation underscores the deep ties between the two nations and their shared vision for sustainable development.

Source - newsday

