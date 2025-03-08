Zimbabwe woman loses hand in attack by hyena

News / National

by Staff reporter

A woman from Quarry area in rural Kariba is fortunate to be alive after she was attacked by a hyena while sleeping outside her homestead on Sunday evening.The terrifying incident occurred around 7 PM when Stella Muzambi, who resides on the outskirts of the village, was resting in the open.According to eyewitnesses, the same hyena had been spotted earlier at a nearby shop, where villagers had chased it away. However, the animal fled towards Muzambi's homestead and found her asleep outside.The hyena pounced, dragging her several meters before villagers responded to her screams. Though they managed to scare the predator away, it had already inflicted severe injuries, severing her right hand.Muzambi was rushed to Nyamhunga Clinic before being transferred to Kariba District Hospital and later to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital for further treatment.The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) has since urged communities near wildlife habitats to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent such attacks.However, residents in these areas often lack access to secure housing and are forced to sleep outdoors, particularly during the sweltering summer months when temperatures soar.Human-wildlife conflicts remain a growing concern in many parts of Zimbabwe, with experts calling for increased safety measures and sustainable solutions to protect both people and wildlife.