Mhlanga's bail hearing to be heard today

News / National

by Staff reporter

Alpha Media Holdings senior journalist Blessed Mhlanga will today challenge a magistrate's decision to deny him bail as he takes his freedom bid to the High Court.Mhlanga, who is represented by lawyer Chris Mhike of Atherstone & Cook, argues that the lower court erred in refusing to grant him bail, citing a lack of compelling reasons to justify his continued detention.In his appeal, Mhlanga contends that the magistrate misdirected himself by concluding that he would interfere with witnesses merely because he is a "senior political reporter" whose perceived juniors could be potential witnesses.He also submitted that the magistrate's court wrongly interpreted his consent to remand as an admission of guilt or reasonable suspicion of wrongdoing. Mhlanga further argued that the court disregarded his denial of transmitting the alleged messages during the bail hearing.The journalist was arrested on February 24 for covering press conferences held by expelled Zanu-PF central committee member Blessed "Bombshell" Geza. Geza had called for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's resignation, accusing him of corruption, incompetence, and misgovernance.Mhlanga was denied bail by magistrate Farai Gwitima, who ruled that he was likely to interfere with witnesses.The High Court is now set to determine whether the journalist will be granted bail as the legal battle continues.More updates to follow as the case develops.