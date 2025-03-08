Modi takes over Choppies outlets

News / National

by Staff reporter

Retail chain operator Sai Mart, owned by Bulawayo businessman and legislator Raj Modi, has successfully acquired all former Choppies Zimbabwe outlets nationwide and is now embarking on an extensive rebranding exercise. This move follows Choppies' recent exit from the Zimbabwean market, which it attributed to a strategic decision to focus on sustainable growth and profitability across its regional operations.Choppies, a Botswana-headquartered retail giant, made its entry into the Zimbabwean market in 2013 when it acquired several Spar shops. Its footprint grew the following year with the establishment of a distribution centre. The chain operated 30 grocery stores across the country under its subsidiary, Nanavac (Pty) Ltd, trading as Choppies Zimbabwe. However, in recent years, Choppies struggled to adapt to the changing retail landscape in Zimbabwe. A significant shift in consumer behaviour, with shoppers increasingly migrating to the informal retail sector, led to a 30 percent decline in foot traffic at formal retail outlets, contributing to the company's exit from the market.In an exclusive interview, Raj Modi, who is also the Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, confirmed that Sai Mart had successfully acquired all Choppies outlets across Zimbabwe. He also revealed that all employees - approximately 1,100 workers - had been retained. "We acquired all the Choppies outlets, not only in Bulawayo but nationwide. We bought everything from Choppies and retained all the workers, about 1,100 and something," said Modi.The rebranding process has already begun, with Sai Mart first targeting outlets in Bulawayo's downtown area and suburbs. "As soon as we finish here in Bulawayo, we will move on to Gweru, then Gokwe, Mutare, and finally Harare," Modi added. This strategic approach ensures that the transformation will be gradual but thorough, with a focus on maintaining quality and affordability for Zimbabwean consumers.With the acquisition, Sai Mart's footprint expands significantly, having previously operated six locations in Bulawayo and two in Plumtree. Modi emphasized that the acquisition would bolster the retail chain's presence and solidify its position in Zimbabwe's competitive retail sector.Before exiting the Zimbabwean market, Choppies had cleared its stock, and according to Deputy Minister Modi, all the outlets have now been fully restocked. "We are committed to offering high value to customers, and Sai Mart's reputation as a well-known local brand will seamlessly blend into the market," he said.The rebranding of the former Choppies outlets marks the beginning of a new chapter for the supermarket chain. Modi expressed confidence that this shift would create new opportunities while staying true to the values of quality and affordability that have made Sai Mart a trusted name among Zimbabwean shoppers.With this expansion and rebranding, Sai Mart looks poised to lead the charge in Zimbabwe's evolving retail market, catering to an increasingly diverse and price-conscious consumer base.