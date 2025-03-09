Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa reverses Chinamasa's decision to fire activists

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has intervened in an internal Zanu-PF dispute, reversing a decision by the party's legal secretary, Patrick Chinamasa, to fire six paid social media activists who were deemed "rogue elements." The move, which undermines Chinamasa's authority, has heightened tensions within the party, already grappling with factional divisions linked to succession politics.

In a hand-written note on a letter of appeal submitted by Jonasi Mandiwisa Musara, one of the affected activists, Mnangagwa declared that "the said dismissals are null and void," signaling his disapproval of Chinamasa's decision. Musara's letter appealed to the president, urging him to reverse the dismissals so they could continue their work promoting Mnangagwa's #EDWORKS campaign, the Zanu-PF party, and Zimbabwe at large.

In his appeal, Musara also claimed to have recently met with Mnangagwa, who made it clear that the dismissals had not been authorized by him. "We plead with you to reverse the purported dismissals so that we can resume our work of using social media to defend, promote and popularize your remarkable #EDWORKS," Musara wrote in his letter.

Mnangagwa's intervention is likely to deepen existing rifts within Zanu-PF, as it directly challenges Chinamasa, the executive director of the Varakashi4ED Social Media Unit. The unit consists of online activists paid to defend the president and attack his critics. Chinamasa had accused the activists of insulting him and other senior party officials, which led to their dismissal.

Among the dismissed were activists Tinotenda Gachange, Tafadzwa Mawire, Felix Muzondo, Pardon Mangwende, and Herbert Mathe. Gachange took to social media platform X on Saturday, posting Musara's letter which now included Mnangagwa's handwritten comments and signature. He appeared to indirectly criticize Chinamasa, writing, "Successionists and rogue anti-2030 elements cloaked in deceit are attempting to silence the voices of progress. Their intimidation tactics are clear signs of cowardice, aimed at undermining the persuasive efforts of the 2030ists who support President Mnangagwa's term extension."

While Mnangagwa has publicly denied ambitions to extend his presidency beyond his current second term, critics claim he is privately encouraging supporters to pursue constitutional amendments that would remove term limits, potentially paving the way for him to stay in power after 2028.

The activists, who had been removed from their positions, are now set to be reinstated under Mnangagwa's directive. Their return highlights the ongoing internal power struggle within Zanu-PF, where loyalties are divided between those backing the president's long-term leadership and those who view his succession as contentious.

With Mnangagwa's intervention, the battle for influence within the party appears to have intensified, fueling further speculation about the party's direction and the president's political ambitions as he navigates a fraught landscape of successionist factionalism.

Source - zimlive

Comments


Must Read

Chinese 'Starlink' launching in over 30 countries

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Blessed Mhlanga unhappy in jail

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

Chipinge dam collapse claims 4 lives, 3 still missing

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Woman on the run after stabbing husband

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

4 arrested for smuggling drugs in coffin

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

Zimra shuts down Unity Village Flea Market in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Mnangagwa's adviser to push for urgent repairs on Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway

3 hrs ago | 431 Views

Zimbabwe's lying ministry dismisses viral pothole image as misleading

4 hrs ago | 684 Views

Blessed Geza should learn from Sam Geza and Simba Makoni

4 hrs ago | 569 Views

SAPS to launch Operation Shanela 2

4 hrs ago | 440 Views

Whether one calls it a third term or a term extension, it's the same: an illegitimate attempt to prolong power

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Cry, the beloved country

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

Historic environmental crime fines payment with trees

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Sex-starved grandfather (70) rapes grandchildren

5 hrs ago | 432 Views

ZANU PF Tycoon Marapira denies involvement in activist's disappearance

5 hrs ago | 486 Views

Shun Sidemarketing, tobacco farmers warned

6 hrs ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa shields Murwira in UZ-HIT intellectual property battle

6 hrs ago | 2184 Views

Failed heist suspect gets instant justice

7 hrs ago | 565 Views

Insiza villagers buy motorbike for councillor

7 hrs ago | 208 Views

Suspected female con artist faces judgment day

7 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zimbabwe claims strides in civil, political reforms

7 hrs ago | 78 Views

Blessed Mhlanga's bail application delayed, remains in prison

7 hrs ago | 237 Views

DR Congo offers $5m bounties for rebel leaders

7 hrs ago | 414 Views

Modi takes over Choppies outlets

10 hrs ago | 807 Views

Zimbabwe's central bank confident of gold-backed ZiG currency

10 hrs ago | 202 Views

Mhlanga's bail hearing to be heard today

10 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe woman loses hand in attack by hyena

10 hrs ago | 470 Views

China committed to propping up Zimbabwe in medical advancements

10 hrs ago | 131 Views

Brighton 'MaNinja' shines as Bosso crush Kwekwe United

10 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over 516 offer letters to Mashonaland youths

10 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zanu-PF makes inroads into Harare

10 hrs ago | 291 Views

200 houses in Harare face demolition

10 hrs ago | 439 Views

Man's bid to sue wife flops

10 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mnangagwa gazettes Zimbabwe, Belarus tax agreement

10 hrs ago | 187 Views

Tagwirei becomes first black recipient of Global Award of Excellence

21 hrs ago | 4082 Views

3 Zimbabweans in court for kidnapping Cape Town man

22 hrs ago | 681 Views

'ED2030 is dead and buried,' said Charamba. Nonsense! Not before Mnangagwa is himself certified dead and buried

22 hrs ago | 971 Views

Mnangagwa successfully thwarted a premature revolution! We waited for a Geza signal that would never come!

22 hrs ago | 1543 Views

Unprofessional Scottland FC fined in debut match

22 hrs ago | 3014 Views

Chinese boss guns down gold miner in Zimbabwe

09 Mar 2025 at 15:29hrs | 1692 Views

The tragedy of 'Zimba the Arsonist' who torched King Mzilikazi's gravesite

09 Mar 2025 at 15:28hrs | 1063 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu failed to pay membership subscriptions

09 Mar 2025 at 14:47hrs | 1380 Views

Siblings arrested for staging fake armed robbery

09 Mar 2025 at 14:41hrs | 693 Views

Speeding BMW driver kills 6-year-old in road accident

09 Mar 2025 at 14:40hrs | 622 Views

Zimbabwe targets Asian travel groups to boost off-peak season

09 Mar 2025 at 14:39hrs | 140 Views

'Chamisa was not involved in Gushungo Dairies transport scheme'

09 Mar 2025 at 14:25hrs | 1248 Views

Assassinations, rituals, and power struggles within ZANU PF

09 Mar 2025 at 14:23hrs | 4192 Views

Warren Hills housing development abusing prison labour

09 Mar 2025 at 14:21hrs | 353 Views

ZBC faces backlash for airing Wicknell Chivayo's lobola ceremony

09 Mar 2025 at 13:50hrs | 11598 Views