Blessed Mhlanga's bail application delayed, remains in prison

Blessed Mhlanga, the head of news at Heart & Soul TV (HStv), will spend more time in remand prison after his bail application at the High Court this afternoon was postponed to Wednesday. Mhlanga has been in remand prison since his arrest two weeks ago on charges of inciting violence.

The decision was made by High Court judge, Justice Gibson Mandaza, who requested additional time to review the submissions before making a ruling. The judge also denied the State's request to transfer the case to a specialized anti-corruption court, which was based on the argument that the original case was heard in a Regional Court (anti-corruption court) at the Magistrates Court last week.

Mhlanga's lawyer, Chris Mhike, opposed the move to the anti-corruption court, emphasizing that the charges against his client had no connection to corruption. “The offence is unrelated to any form of graft,” Mhike argued, underscoring that Mhlanga's case should be heard in the appropriate court, not a specialized one focused on corruption.

As a result of the postponement, Mhlanga will remain in remand for at least two more nights. He was initially denied bail by Magistrate Farai Gwitima, who cited concerns that Mhlanga might interfere with witnesses.

Mhlanga, who was arrested on February 24, is accused of inciting violence in relation to his coverage of press conferences by expelled Zanu-PF central committee member Blessed “Bombshell” Geza. Geza had been publicly calling for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's resignation, citing allegations of corruption, incompetence, and misgovernance.

Mhlanga's legal team continues to argue that there are no compelling reasons for his continued detention, with Mhike pushing for his release on bail. The matter will now be revisited in the High Court on Wednesday, as the legal proceedings continue to unfold.

