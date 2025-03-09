Zimbabwe claims strides in civil, political reforms

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe has made significant strides in enhancing civil and political rights, with key legislative reforms aligning national laws with the Constitution, according to the country’s Deputy Minister of Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs, Nobert Mazungunye.Speaking at the 143rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Committee in Geneva, Switzerland, Mazungunye presented Zimbabwe's progress report on the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR). He emphasized the country’s commitment to building a more inclusive and democratic society through important legislative and administrative measures that support human rights and governance."We are proud of the advancements we have achieved through significant legislative reforms, administrative measures, and a strong commitment to democratic processes, which are fundamental pillars of our national development," Mazungunye stated during his address.A key highlight in Zimbabwe’s human rights record was the abolition of the death penalty. The enactment of the Death Penalty Abolition Act on December 31, 2024, marked a transformative shift in the country’s legal landscape. Mazungunye noted that the move aligns Zimbabwe with international human rights standards, particularly Article 3 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Article 6 of the ICCPR, which emphasize the right to life. He added that the Act reflects a shift toward rehabilitation, proportionality, and justice rather than punitive measures.In addition to the abolition of the death penalty, Zimbabwe has implemented several other critical reforms aimed at strengthening its democratic structures and protecting human rights. These include the Electoral Amendment Act, which seeks to ensure free, fair, and credible elections, as well as the Freedom of Information Act, which enhances media freedom and public access to information. Furthermore, the Prisons and Correctional Services Act focuses on improving prison conditions and emphasizing rehabilitation over punishment.Mazungunye highlighted that these legislative changes signify Zimbabwe’s ongoing commitment to building a more inclusive and rights-based governance system, one that ensures the protection and advancement of its citizens' rights.However, despite these reforms, Zimbabwe faces continued economic challenges, largely due to sanctions imposed by certain Western countries. The Deputy Minister pointed out that these sanctions have significantly hampered the country's ability to fully realize its civil and political rights. He emphasized that sectors such as education, healthcare, and water and sanitation have been adversely affected, making it more difficult for the government to implement essential programs aimed at promoting and protecting human rights."The sanctions have severely affected the economy, limiting the government's ability to implement essential programs that promote and protect human rights," Mazungunye explained.As Zimbabwe continues to make progress in strengthening its democratic frameworks and human rights protections, the government remains committed to overcoming the challenges posed by external sanctions while working towards a more inclusive, rights-respecting society.