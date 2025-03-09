Latest News Editor's Choice


Suspected female con artist faces judgment day

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
A 36-year-old woman, Brenda Dhaka, who is facing multiple charges of fraud and forgery, will learn her fate when she appears before Chiredzi Magistrate Tendai Mutamba on Tuesday for judgment.

Dhaka, who is facing four counts of fraud and one count of forgery, is accused of deceiving unsuspecting victims into purchasing non-existent residential stands and forging the signature of Chiredzi Town Council secretary, Wesley Kauma, to create fake offer letters. The fraudulent documents were reportedly used to sell the non-existent stands.

The accused is also facing charges related to defrauding another woman of US$4,000 in a botched car deal. In her previous court appearance, Dhaka denied all charges and argued that the testimonies of state witnesses had failed to prove a case against her.

The State’s case is that on September 26, 2023, in Chiredzi, Dhaka allegedly collaborated with Zivanai Moyo, who is still at large, to defraud Romeo Murhaho. The two reportedly misrepresented to Murhaho that they were selling a residential stand in Melbourne Park, Chiredzi, for US$8,000. Murhaho made payments totaling US$8,000, but was never provided with any documentation related to the stand. When he demanded documents, Dhaka and Moyo failed to deliver, leading Murhaho to report the matter to the police.

As a result, Dhaka reportedly refunded Murhaho US$2,150, while Moyo paid US$2,500 before disappearing. Dhaka allegedly failed to pay the remaining balance, prompting Murhaho to lodge a police report.

On July 12, 2024, Dhaka is said to have misrepresented to Violet Chikwadze, claiming to sell a Toyota RunX car registered in her name. Chikwadze paid US$4,000 cash, but Dhaka failed to deliver the vehicle. The case was reported to the authorities after Dhaka failed to fulfill her end of the deal.

Additionally, on September 2, 2024, Dhaka allegedly partnered with Saruna Mutonono and used a counterfeit offer letter to sell residential stand number 7360 in Makondo Extension, Chiredzi, to Cuthbert Mbanda for US$5,500. The fraudulent offer letter was discovered when Mbanda attempted to have his building plan approved at the Chiredzi Town Council offices.

Investigations revealed that Dhaka had forged the signature of the Town Council secretary, Kauma, to create the fake offer letters, which she used to dupe potential home buyers. She reportedly employed Tadiwanashe Musundire to print the forged letters.

In another incident, Dhaka is accused of defrauding Precious Mungoni from Triangle of US$4,000 after selling her a stand in Makondo Extension and providing a forged offer letter.

The case, which highlights a string of fraudulent activities targeting home-seekers and car buyers, is being prosecuted by Moreblessing Rusere. The outcome of Dhaka’s trial will be announced after her court appearance on Tuesday.

Source - newsday
#Court, #Con, #Artists

