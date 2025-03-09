Latest News Editor's Choice


Insiza villagers buy motorbike for councillor

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Villagers in Ward 5, Insiza South, have come together to purchase a motorbike for their councillor, Ngobe Masonga, in a heartfelt show of appreciation for his dedicated service. The motorbike was officially handed over to Councillor Masonga on Wednesday at Sidzibe Centre, where community members gathered to celebrate the occasion.

Ward 5, which includes ten villages - Mbabala, Somthoba, Sababa, Thandabantu, Qhubekani, Mabuze, Artherstone, Dandabagwa A and B, and Shakwe - has a population of more than 1,500 homesteads and 40 village heads, as shared by Councillor Masonga.

In expressing his gratitude, Councillor Masonga explained how the motorbike would significantly enhance his ability to serve the community. "This motorbike will allow me to reach all villages, attend funerals, and make it to district council meetings on time. It ensures I am available whenever villagers need me," he said.

Before receiving the motorbike, Councillor Masonga relied on a bicycle for transportation, which often meant missing key events due to the long distances between the villages. The new motorbike, he said, would not only improve his efficiency but also his safety while traveling through the area.

"This gesture shows that our community is committed to working together towards a common goal," Councillor Masonga continued. "I am grateful and look forward to continuing our collective efforts." He also highlighted that with the motorbike, he would no longer miss important events, and he felt much safer traveling long distances.

The councillor’s heartfelt appreciation for the community's generosity reflects the unity and commitment to development in Ward 5. "I am pleased with what the villagers have done for me. It shows their dedication to our area's development. We need to keep working together like this," he added.

This remarkable gesture highlights the strong sense of community spirit and collaboration among the villagers in Insiza South, as they continue to support their leaders in advancing local development efforts.

Source - newsday

