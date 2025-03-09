Latest News Editor's Choice


Failed heist suspect gets instant justice

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago
Police in Beitbridge have arrested a man suspected of attempting to rob shopkeepers in Dulivhadzimu, a busy area in the border town. The arrest came after a violent altercation with an angry mob, which helped to apprehend the suspect, while his accomplice managed to escape.

Chief Superintendent Mesuli Ncube, the officer commanding Beitbridge Police District, confirmed the arrest and said the suspect had been severely beaten by residents before being handed over to the police. His accomplice, who was armed with a pistol, reportedly fired shots towards the mob in an attempt to escape and is believed to have fled to Musina, South Africa.

"The accomplice who was carrying a pistol and fired shots towards the mob managed to escape and is believed to be residing in Musina," Ncube said. "The unlucky robber was badly beaten by the residents before they surrendered him to us."

The incident unfolded when the two suspects, who had been waiting in hiding, followed shopkeepers after they closed their business for the day. The robbers then attempted to snatch a bag containing cash from the victims. However, when the shopkeepers screamed for help, a group of residents nearby responded quickly, giving chase to the suspects.

During the pursuit, the mob managed to capture one of the suspects, who was subsequently handed over to the police after being assaulted. The arrested individual later told officers that his accomplice, the one who fired the shots, was residing in the neighboring country, likely Musina.

The police are continuing their investigations into the robbery attempt and are working to track down the escaped accomplice.

Source - newsday
